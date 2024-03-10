“League’s f****d” - Juan Soto’s fourth spring home run has Yankees fans salivating

If New York Yankees fans could tell it, the league messed up by allowing them to get Juan Soto. In Spring Training, he's been an absolute superstar. He's mashed four home runs so far on only 18 at-bats. To put that into perspective, that's a 4.5 AB/HR rate, which would produce the most home runs in a season ever.

Soto's not going to do that in all likelihood, but he's been so hot that it does look like their down year in 2023 is a thing of the past. The offense should be much more explosive this year, leading to a better team. Yankees fans can't wait to see it in regular-season action.

The duo of Aaron Judge (who had slightly more than a 9 AB/HR rate in his historic 2022, which shows how good Soto has been) and Soto is one for Yankees fans to behold. They finally have an elite duo and are more than ready to see them tear up the AL East in the regular season.

Can the Yankees keep Juan Soto?

Scott Boras clients, of which Juan Soto is, almost never get extended early. They always test the market, and Soto is going to. Yankees GM Brian Cashman admitted that he's fully aware that his trade for Soto could be just a one-year rental.

Juan Soto has been red hot this spring

However, they will more than likely try to keep him. They know he's a special talent with a left-handed swing built for Yankee Stadium. They are one of the richest teams in baseball, and if he does well for them, they will be very interested.

This could be a rerun of the 2022 offseason. Aaron Judge bet on himself and entered free agency after a historic season, and the Yankees never even considered letting him walk.

If Soto does well and shows that he belongs in pinstripes, they'll try to bring him back. It would look bad to the allure of the Yankees if they couldn't keep their in-house talent for big money after impressive seasons.

