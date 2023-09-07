Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks is in the news for liking two vastly different genres of music- Taylor Swift and Heavy Metal.

Taylor Swift’s music is immensely popular among today’s generation; however, it isn’t generally something that you would generally expect an MLB player to be listening to. Heavy Metal is a genre of music that fans can associate more with an MLB pitcher.

MLB Life broke the news of Hendriks liking both Taylor Swift and Heavy Metal on the internet by posting on their official Instagram page.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“What do you think his favorite T-Swift song is? 👀” – the post read.

Hell broke loose for fans on the internet after they got to know about the varied interests of the pitcher. Here’s how the fans on Instagram reacted:

Fan Reacts

Liam Hendriks MLB career

Liam Hendriks has worn the jersey for the Kansas City Royals, Minnesota Twins, Toronto Blue Jays and Oakland Athletics before moving over to be a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.

He was named the American League’s Reliever of the Year in 2020 and 2021. He was also named an All-Star thrice in his career.

Hendriks penned a contract with the Chicago White Sox on January 11, 2021 where he agreed on a three-year contract with them amounting to $54 million. The contract has a club option for an extra year.

Hendriks started the 2023 season with the White Sox being on the Injured List while he was recovering from a cancer treatment. He finally made his 2023 debut on May 29, 2023.

Hendriks played five MLB games before returning back to the Injured List due to an elbow inflammation on June 11. During his five-game stint in 2023, he has managed to keep up a 5.40 ERA, two wins with a single save.

On August 2, 2023, there was news that Liam Hendriks has undergone Tommy John surgery and would be missing out on the remaining half of the season.