Logan O'Hoppe Injury Update: Latest Health status and expected recovery period of talented Angels slugger

The Los Angeles Angels have received some positive updates when it comes to the health of star catcher Logan O'Hoppe. According to Angels beat writer Sam Blum, the young catcher is expected to head out on a rehab assignment this upcoming week.

The return of Logan O'Hoppe to the lineup would be welcoming news for the Angels as they are looking to secure their first playoff berth since 2014. However, it is expected that the club will be extra cautious with their potential franchise catcher, with Blum believing that an end-of-August return is the best-case scenario for O'Hoppe.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Logan O'Hoppe should begin a rehab assignment next week. But it will be a lengthy assignment, likely all 20 days allotted.



O'Hoppe has been feeling ready for a return, but the Angels have been cautious. But that timeline could have him back late August if all goes well.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Logan O'Hoppe should begin a rehab assignment next week. But it will be a lengthy assignment, likely all 20 days allotted. O'Hoppe has been feeling ready for a return, but the Angels have been cautious. But that timeline could have him back late August if all goes well." - @SamBlum3

O'Hoppe has rapidly recovered from his early season injury, with the catcher advancing to participating in live batting practice this past weekend. The 23-year-old underwent surgery in April to repair a torn labrum, which has limited him to only 16 games this season. It is worth noting that the torn labrum occurred in his non-throwing arm.

Many believed that the Los Angeles Angels would have looked to acquire a catcher prior to the MLB Trade Deadline, however, the progression that Logan O'Hoppe must have convinced the front office to hold back.

"Logan O’Hoppe doing some base running drills before today’s game." - @Sarah_IsabelVee

Logan O'Hoppe is not the only Los Angeles Angels star nearing a return to the lineup

The Los Angeles Angels were active at the trade deadline, acquiring several potentially important pieces to their roster. In a series of deals, the Angels acquired Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez, C.J. Cron, Randall Grichuk, and Dominic Leone. However, that might not be the only reinforcement the club will receive.

The Angels are gradually getting healthier with stars Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon, and Brandon Drury progressing in their own recoveries. Drury is most likely to return to the lineup first as the veteran utilityman began a rehab assignment this past weekend.

"Brandon Drury looking pretty good during his rehab assignment." - @SaltLakeBees

When it comes to Mike Trout, the three-time MVP remains without a clear timeline as he works his way back from left-hand surgery. That being said, he has recently progressed to taking dry swings, with taking live batting practice as the next major milestone on his road to recovery.