"Looks like we are officially back"; "This kid is better than Torres & DJ" - Yankees fans excited by Oswaldo Cabrera's heroics after victory vs Braves

Saturday’s game was an 8-3 victory for the New York Yankees against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium. The Bronx Bombers broke their losing streak by winning the second game and tying the three-game series at one game apiece.

The Yankees started their lead in the first inning on their captain Aaron Judge’s 366-foot homer. Judge brought in two runs hitting his 28th homer making the score 2-1. Their offense recorded nine hits on 31 at-bats, scoring eight runs, seven RBIs, and eight walks with six strikeouts.

After their recent slump, several fans took to X/Twitter to react to the team's bounce-back victory with some praising Oswaldo Cabrera’s performance.

“Looks like we are officially back,” a fan said.

“Cabrera better hitter than DJ at this point in time??” another fan said.

“This kid is better than both Torres & DJ right now,” another fan wrote.

Cabrera went 2 for 4 recording two runs and two RBIs with no strikeouts. The Yankees also received a big blow in the sixth inning when Giancarlo Stanton left the game due to a left hamstring injury.

Many fans discussed Stanton's injury, asking for updates and suggesting potential replacement options.

“Good win - now please give us a positive injury update on Stanton tonight or tomorrow,” a comment reads.

“Call up Spencer Jones if Stanton is hurt! Don’t stick with Trent/J Jones,” another comment reads.

“Great AB’s all night. Stro was so clutch. Awesome win,” someone wrote.

After Aaron Judge’s hit in the third inning and Gleyber Torres’s RBI double in the fourth, the score stood at 4-1. Despite Stanton’s early exit, the Yankees' offense managed to score three runs in the sixth inning.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praises team's strong comeback at the plate

Atlanta Braves’ Travis d'Arnaud hit his seventh homer of the season, bringing in two runs for the team in the seventh inning. Yankees' Trent Grisham hit a solo homer, contributing to their lead and setting the final score that led to their victory.

Discussing their offense, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said:

“It was really good. Just a lot of good at bats. Top of the order was really good. Obviously one on base a ton, Aaron getting us off a good note with the two-run homer to answer their one run. Grish getting in the big act before he went out… A lot of good at-bats from everyone. A good bounce-back victory.”

The Yankees (52-27) lead the AL East and are scheduled to face the Atlanta Braves on Sunday in the final game of their three-game series.