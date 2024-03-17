"Looks like he's playing golf" - Dodgers fans elated as Freddie Freeman hits moonshot against Kiwoom Heroes in Seoul Series exhibition game

The Los Angeles Dodgers kicked off their series of games in South Korea and took on Kiwoom Heroes in an exhibition game in Seoul. The Kiwoom Heroes, Seoul’s hometown team, finished last year in KBO with a 58-83 record.

Dodgers fans seemed excited as they observed the performances of the franchise’s players, imagining what they could expect for the upcoming season.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In a recent clip of the exhibition match shared on X, fans can’t get enough of Freddie Freeman’s long homer, affirming that he is ready for the Seoul Series.

“I truly love his swing cause it looks like he’s playing golf," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

“He sure looks ready," another commented.

Expand Tweet

“Freddie Freeman’s Seoul-ready swagger is unmatched. Bring on the excitement of the Seoul Seriesl. Let’s hit it out of the park, " a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Here are other reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Freeman’s moonshot gave the Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 lead over the Kiwoom Heroes. On the other hand, Ohtani’s start in Seoul didn’t live up to the fans' high expectations. He had two strikeouts in two at-bats and was later replaced by Hunter Feduccia.

The Dodgers beat the Kiwoom Heroes 14-3. They still have an exhibition match remaining against the Korean National team before the Opening day.

On March 20, they will face the San Diego Padres marking the beginning of the 2024 season.

Freddie Freeman has a goal for 2024 season

Aside from aiming for the World Series, Freddie Freeman also has a personal goal for the 2024 season. According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, the 34-year-old plans to limit his strikeouts to less than 100 times throughout the season.

As Freeman typically plays in nearly every game, striking out fewer than 100 times while playing close to 162 games can prove to be quite challenging.

However, he has previously achieved this feat three times in his career, with two instances occurring when he played in less than 120 games and the third occurring during the shortened 2020 season.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.