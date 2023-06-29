On Wednesday night, baseball fans were enraged at Phil Nevin as the Chicago White Sox secured a resounding 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at the Angel Stadium.

With the victory, the White Sox improved their overall record to 35-47, placing them 5 1/2 games behind the current division leaders, Cleveland, who stand at 39-40 in the AL Central.

Brandon Drury of the Angels had an impressive performance, notching three hits, including a solo home run in the seventh inning, and driving in three runs. In the same inning, Hunter Renfroe also hit a home run.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

A notable moment occurred in the first inning when Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back triples. This marked the first time in 19 years that teammates from the Angels achieved this feat in the opening frame.

The Angels managed to tie the game in the first inning with Trout's RBI triple and Drury's base hit. However, after that, Giolito retired 12 consecutive batters.

In the third inning, Jiménez led off with a home run to left center, extending the White Sox's lead to 5-2. Remillard contributed to the score with an RBI double.

Barria, making his first start in two weeks, struggled on the mound, allowing five runs and seven hits, including three home runs in just three innings, further contributing to the Angels' loss.

Twitter was flooded with disgruntled fans expressing their dissatisfaction towards Phil Nevin.

Papi Cole @ColeEdwardOdel1 @SamBlum3 phil nevin is actually the worst manager in baseball @SamBlum3 phil nevin is actually the worst manager in baseball

"phil nevin is actually the worst manager in baseball" - one fan said.

Beyond The Halo @BeyondTheHalo



Nevin is an idiot, but we already knew that. Sam Bachman is up in the #Angels pen, according to the scoreboard, for some reason.Nevin is an idiot, but we already knew that. Sam Bachman is up in the #Angels pen, according to the scoreboard, for some reason.Nevin is an idiot, but we already knew that.

"Nevin is an idiot, but we already knew that" - another fan commented.

𝙈𝙖𝙩𝙩 𝘿𝙚 𝘽𝙡𝙖𝙨𝙞 @MattDeBlasi Moniak continues to sit on the bench while Ward is in there night after night to have uncompetitive at bats. And tonight was especially egregious as Giolito is a RHP. Phil Nevin has no business being a major league manager Moniak continues to sit on the bench while Ward is in there night after night to have uncompetitive at bats. And tonight was especially egregious as Giolito is a RHP. Phil Nevin has no business being a major league manager

949-533-2659 @533_949 @Angels Why didn't Phil Nevin pull out Barria sooner to keep the scores against Angeles smaller? And why didn't he pull out Wantz sooner to keep the damages less? Was Phil Nevin sleeping? @Angels Why didn't Phil Nevin pull out Barria sooner to keep the scores against Angeles smaller? And why didn't he pull out Wantz sooner to keep the damages less? Was Phil Nevin sleeping?

Papi Cole @ColeEdwardOdel1 @JeffFletcherOCR offense is trash and phil nevin cant manage a baseball team to save his life @JeffFletcherOCR offense is trash and phil nevin cant manage a baseball team to save his life

Hssnsn Jsnsjsjs @HssnsnJ Yo why is Phil Nevin trying to lose to the mediocre Sox, kick Jaime tf out lol Yo why is Phil Nevin trying to lose to the mediocre Sox, kick Jaime tf out lol

Diego White @diego1927angels I’m really still having a hard time understanding why Phil Nevin refuses to play Mickey Moniak everyday. I do not care that Ward homered off Giolito a month ago. He had five abysmal at bats while Moniak sat on the bench. It makes zero sense. I’m really still having a hard time understanding why Phil Nevin refuses to play Mickey Moniak everyday. I do not care that Ward homered off Giolito a month ago. He had five abysmal at bats while Moniak sat on the bench. It makes zero sense. https://t.co/LIu7wea8iU

JOHN PACELLI @JOHNPAC28 Can’t believe Phil Nevin left Barrie in as long as he did! It was obvious he did not have his good stuff! He cost us the game Nevin that is! Can’t believe Phil Nevin left Barrie in as long as he did! It was obvious he did not have his good stuff! He cost us the game Nevin that is!

Is Shohei Ohtani the only hope for Phil Nevin to save the Angels?

Shohei Ohtani's performance in the MLB has been unparalleled, making him a standout player in the league. With an impressive 28 home runs, he currently leads the league in this category and also ranks among the top pitchers.

His exceptional skills and abilities make him a once-in-a-generation talent who is currently reaching the pinnacle of his career. His exceptional performance and prowess are what might help Phil Nevin's team turn it around against the Chicago White Sox in the concluding match of the series.

Poll : 0 votes