On Wednesday night, baseball fans were enraged at Phil Nevin as the Chicago White Sox secured a resounding 11-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels at the Angel Stadium.
With the victory, the White Sox improved their overall record to 35-47, placing them 5 1/2 games behind the current division leaders, Cleveland, who stand at 39-40 in the AL Central.
Brandon Drury of the Angels had an impressive performance, notching three hits, including a solo home run in the seventh inning, and driving in three runs. In the same inning, Hunter Renfroe also hit a home run.
A notable moment occurred in the first inning when Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back triples. This marked the first time in 19 years that teammates from the Angels achieved this feat in the opening frame.
The Angels managed to tie the game in the first inning with Trout's RBI triple and Drury's base hit. However, after that, Giolito retired 12 consecutive batters.
In the third inning, Jiménez led off with a home run to left center, extending the White Sox's lead to 5-2. Remillard contributed to the score with an RBI double.
Barria, making his first start in two weeks, struggled on the mound, allowing five runs and seven hits, including three home runs in just three innings, further contributing to the Angels' loss.
Twitter was flooded with disgruntled fans expressing their dissatisfaction towards Phil Nevin.
"phil nevin is actually the worst manager in baseball" - one fan said.
"Nevin is an idiot, but we already knew that" - another fan commented.
Is Shohei Ohtani the only hope for Phil Nevin to save the Angels?
Shohei Ohtani's performance in the MLB has been unparalleled, making him a standout player in the league. With an impressive 28 home runs, he currently leads the league in this category and also ranks among the top pitchers.
His exceptional skills and abilities make him a once-in-a-generation talent who is currently reaching the pinnacle of his career. His exceptional performance and prowess are what might help Phil Nevin's team turn it around against the Chicago White Sox in the concluding match of the series.