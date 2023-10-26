According to MLB Insider Ken Rosenthal, former Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Matt Wise will now join the Chicago White Sox as their new bullpen coach. The 47-year-old has been a member of the Angels organization since 2020, before being promoted to pitching coach in 2021.

The Los Angeles Angels are entering a pivotal offseason in the franchise's history with a massive overhaul expected for not only the coaching staff but the roster as well. Matt Wise now becomes the latest member of the team's coaching staff to find himself elsewhere next season.

Although the hiring of Matt Wise by the Chicago White Sox opens another vacancy in the Angels' organization, fans of the team are seemingly unbothered by the decision. In fact, many fans see Wise's addition to the White Sox as a benefit to Los Angeles, as the team's pitching rotation has struggled over the past few seasons (outside of Shohei Ohtani).

The celebration of Wise's move to the Chicago White Sox may seem harsh or unfair, however, it is not stopping the disappointed fanbase from enjoying sweeping changes to the coaching staff.

Some of the joyous Los Angeles Angels fans have not only celebrated the fact that Matt Wise is no longer with the club but have gone as far as to say that it is an early Christmas miracle or that his joining with another team benefits the Angels.

The Los Angeles Angels may be one of the busiest teams during the offseason

Not only will the team be tasked with finding a new pitching coach following the departure of Matt Wise, but the team currently finds itself in the middle of a hunt for a new manager. After missing the postseason yet again, manager Phil Nevin was not retained by the organization as his contract expired at the end of the 2023 campaign.

There have been several veteran managers linked to the vacant position, including former New York Mets manager Buck Showalter, who would be tasked with bringing the Angels to the postseason for the first time since 2014. The team is reportedly looking for a seasoned manager to usher in a new era of Angels baseball.