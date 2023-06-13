Los Angeles Angels fans hail Shohei Ohtani for powerful at-bats vs Rangers: "Best Player in the World"

Shohei Ohtani's greatness cannot be matched in baseball at the moment. The Japanese sensation showed his prowess against the Texas Rangers on Monday, as he hit a tie-breaking two-run home run to lead off a four-run 12th innings for the Los Angeles Angels.

It was Ohtani's 20th home run of the season, going past Aaron Judge to take the lead atop the American League HR hitting list. The Angels DH hit his 19th in the top of the seventh for a towering 459 feet dinger to the center. It was the game-tying run after a strong comeback from the LA offense.

After two scoreless extra innings, the 28-year-old walked out to the plate to lead off the Angels in the 12th. Cole Ragans, relieving for the Rangers, had a good start in the 11th.

However, on his very first pitch, a 92 mph cutter, Shohei Ohtani punted a line drive towards the opposite left field for the go ahead runs, scoring himself and automatic runner Taylor Ward.

The Halos closed out the game, consolidating their lead with another two run homer by Chad Wallach. Los Angeles had to come from behind after falling 5-1 down in the third, thanks to some strong Rangers offense.

Fans took to Twitter to appreciate Ohtani's greatness as the one-of-a-kind player continues to deliver for his team. One proclaimed him:

"Best Player In The World"

Here are the top Twitter reactions:

Alex @7filterugh @MLB Ohtani is just a true unicorn man, he carries teams so hard with all he can do. MVP for sure @MLB Ohtani is just a true unicorn man, he carries teams so hard with all he can do. MVP for sure

shome4ever @jJ45KSUQ3D128Xc @MLB 5 WINS as a pitcher 2-way Ohtani🦄 is AL HR LEADER (20) as a batter @MLB 5 WINS as a pitcher 2-way Ohtani🦄 is AL HR LEADER (20) as a batter👑 https://t.co/rp2jZlxBWi

🌪Charlie Reffett🌪 @C_ReffettPhoto_ @MLB Simply the best player of all time and it’s not even close @MLB Simply the best player of all time and it’s not even close

CTF @CTFFootball @TalkinBaseball_ Never has there been a better player. @TalkinBaseball_ Never has there been a better player.

Mrmonger @mrmonger14 @TalkinBaseball_ U gotta be kidding me this guy is NOT REAL @TalkinBaseball_ U gotta be kidding me this guy is NOT REAL

Shohei Ohtani's peak form continues for Halos

After a strong home stretch for LA, it was thought Shohei Ohtani would slow down, as they had to face the AL West-leading Texas Rangers. However, that wasn't the case, as Ohtani stretched his hitting streak to nine games. Seventeen hits during this epic run has rocketed his batting average to .291.

The Angels have now seven of their last eight games, with the solitary loss coming against the Seattle Mariners. They will look to continue this form as the series against divisional rivals Rangers will be key.

