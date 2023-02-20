Shohei Ohtani said earlier this offseason that there has been no talks of a contract extension with the Los Angeles Angels. Angels general manager Perry Minisian was seen speaking with Ohtani's agent during spring training on Monday. This may not mean that a new contract is imminent, but the two sides are at least communicating.

Ohtani is one of the most uniquely gifted players the game has ever seen, and his next contract will reflect that. He is a top-tier pitcher in MLB at a time where pitching has never been more valuable. Simultaneously, he is one of the best power hitters in the game when home runs are all the rage. Whatever amount he gets in his next deal, he will be worth it.

Sam Blum from The Athletic posted the image of the two talking on Twitter, creating a fervor instantaneously.

Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Perry is chatting with Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo. Perry is chatting with Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo. https://t.co/wB7WMsKUcc

The Los Angeles Angels are desperately hopeful that the team will find a way to retain Shohei Ohtani, rather than letting him hit free agency. Ohtani has made it clear that his priority is to win, something that the Angels have struggled with over the past decade. Ohtani may look at the lack of playoff success for teammate Mike Trout as a cautionary tale of staying with the Angels.

Eric @ericserics @SamBlum3 They said screw negotiating behind closed doors @SamBlum3 They said screw negotiating behind closed doors https://t.co/HAo3nXTllo

There is not a team in MLB that would not do everything in its power to sign Ohtani. Not only is he a monster on the field, he is one of the most popular baseball players on the planet. Anywhere he goes, he will boost revenue, likely enough to cover his contract and then some.

Mike @mgileot1 @SamBlum3 I think both sides want to get a deal done. Just a gut feeling. @SamBlum3 I think both sides want to get a deal done. Just a gut feeling.

マリア¹⁷ @TweetleDuh13 @SamBlum3 Both sides should feel highly motivated. Pitchers do not have the same freedom to "bet on themselves" and the Angels can't let such a unique talent and superior human leave. Get it done. @SamBlum3 Both sides should feel highly motivated. Pitchers do not have the same freedom to "bet on themselves" and the Angels can't let such a unique talent and superior human leave. Get it done.

Drew @rlandrewramirez Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Perry is chatting with Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo. Perry is chatting with Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo. https://t.co/wB7WMsKUcc I’m not expecting anything in regards to an extension but can you imagine if it were to happen twitter.com/samblum3/statu… I’m not expecting anything in regards to an extension but can you imagine if it were to happen twitter.com/samblum3/statu…

The Los Angeles Angels' best chance to retain Ohtani is to prove to him that they can win. This will not be easy considering their American League West opposition in the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners. If they can show they are on the upswing, the Los Angeles Angels have a chance to make their fans' dreams come true.

saya @uyohs_ Sam Blum @SamBlum3 Perry is chatting with Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo. Perry is chatting with Shohei Ohtani’s agent, Nez Balelo. https://t.co/wB7WMsKUcc i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will twitter.com/samblum3/statu… i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will not overreact i will twitter.com/samblum3/statu…

Shohei Ohtani is gearing up for another MVP campaign in 2023 in what could be his last season with the Angels.

Can the Los Angeles Angels afford to lose Shohei Ohtani in free-agency?

Losing a player like Shohei Ohtani in free agency would be malpractice by an organization. For this reason, they should either work out a long-term deal by the trade deadline, or send him to the team that puts forth the biggest offer.

A player like Ohtani would net an extraordinary amount of assets that would set the Angels up nicely for the future.

Poll : 0 votes