The Los Angeles Angels are calling up one of their minor league standouts and former first overall draft pick, Mickey Moniak. Moniak is an outfielder who made his MLB debut in 2020 but hasn't been able to stay in the big leagues. He has played a total of 66 games in MLB thus far in his career, with disappointing results.

Until now, his offense has clearly not been ready for the show. He has a career batting average of .157 and a WAR of -1.3. This opportunity with the Angels is a chance to prove that he is better than what he has shown and now deserves a spot on this roster.

The Los Angeles Angels announced this move via Twitter.

Angels PR @LAAngelsPR



Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Salt Lake



Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Salt Lake

Following Wednesday's game, INF Jake Lamb was optioned to Triple-A Salt Lake

Like most years, the Angels have started the season well and are tweaking their roster to optimize their results. This is truly the best time to be an Angels fan because of all the ways they have their hopes raised. Maybe this will be the year Angels make the playoffs. If they really do, Shohei Ohtani will surely re-sign in the offseason. Maybe Moniak finally shows why he was a first overall selection in MLB.

sad cards fan @seiyaintso league will be in shambles

マリア¹⁷ @TweetleDuh13 I was just looking at how much better his numbers were getting there lately.

For the Angels to truly be successful over the course of the season, they need unexpected players to step up. Mickey Moniak has the potential to be that player, but history is against him. If he is able to buck the trend and bring consistent offense to the Angels, he will become a fan favorite.

SellTheTeamArte @WeSuckkAgain



Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Salt Lake



Love the call up I thought Moniak looked good and deserved a shot out of spring training can't wait to see what he can do. With the amount of rest days the OF has been getting it makes sense to give those ABs to him vs Phillips #GoHalos

Beyond The Halo @BeyondTheHalo



Wouldn’t it be more beneficial to recall Livan Soto and have him as a middle infield defensive replacement than have Moniak as a 5th outfielder? Angels PR @LAAngelsPR



Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Salt Lake



I don't really see the point of recalling Moniak when they have Ward-Trout-Renfroe in the outfield and Phillips as the 4th OF.Wouldn't it be more beneficial to recall Livan Soto and have him as a middle infield defensive replacement than have Moniak as a 5th outfielder?

Greg Beacham @gregbeacham



Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Salt Lake



Mickey Moniak is batting .308 with 8 HRs, 23 RBIs and a .939 OPS at Salt Lake. Definitely time for him to be back up with the Halos.

Having success at the Triple-A level is difficult, but not always indicative of high level performance in MLB. If it were, player development and knowing which players to call up would be simple. Fans may love this move now, but there is no gaurantee they might hate it soon enough.

Vic @stillvicccc



Recalled OF Mickey Moniak from Triple-A Salt Lake



The Maniak is back

plantwrench @wrenchplant im not sure i see how this works, but I AM STOKED

The Los Angeles Angels are hoping Mickey Moniak's Triple-A surge can be carried over to the show.

Los Angeles Angels now have a surplus of outfielders with Mickey Moniak

Los Angeles Angels v Cleveland Guardians

Considering Moniak was called up to take the spot of Jake Lamb, an infielder, this move was confusing to some. He provides depth to the outfield, which may not have been needed, and leaves the infield a man down. This likely has to do with his offense.

It could also be a signal that Mike Trout will miss a game as part of his load management strategy. In any case, Moniak will have a lot to prove in the coming days.

