The Los Angeles Angels are heavily interested in free-agent catcher Gary Sanchez. They're looking to upgrade their position after Max Stassi had a down year. Stassi hit .180 with just nine home runs last season. The Angels tried their hand at acquiring Willson Contreras but couldn't get a deal done.

Sanchez is also coming off a down year but still hit 16 home runs. He still has a good amount of power but has shown bits of inconsistency. He struggles at times to get the ball in play and strikes out at an above-average rate.

Given Spring Training is right around the corner, the rest of the free-agent market is starting to get hot. There aren't a ton of catchers left on the market, so if the Angels want Sanchez, they better act fast.

Los Angeles Angels fans seem to be split on whether they would like the team to acquire Gary Sanchez. Some see Sanchez as an immediate roster upgrade while others see him as a liability.

"I'm here for it," one fan tweeted.

"Why?" another fan asked.

The Angels have a catching prospect in Logan O'Hoppe, but he may not be completely ready for 2023. MLB has him ranked as the fifth-best catching prospect right now. O'Hoppe has just five games of MLB experience, so having someone ahead of him makes sense.

Some fans would rather see the money spent elsewhere, like acquiring a sixth starting pitcher. They don't want to see the money being spent on a catcher that has consistency problems.

Gary Sanchez on the Los Angeles Angels would be interesting

There's no question that the Los Angeles Angels are trying to get better. They feel obligated to send Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani to the postseason. But Gary Sanchez is unlikely to be the player that gets them over that hump.

This team needs guys that can consistently produce.

The team has a bigger need for a sixth starter -- someone like Michael Wacha. Last season with the Boston Red Sox, he compiled an 11-2 record with a 3.32 ERA. Surprisingly, he's still available on the market this late into free agency.

It'll be interesting to see who the Angels acquire before Spring Training rolls along. Can they produce a team that can finally reach the postseason?

