The Los Angeles Angels have placed Anthony Rendon on the 10-day injured list much to the chagrin, but not surprise, of fans. Rendon has dealt with injury issues every year since he has joined the Angels back in 2020. Since then, he has never played in more than 58 games in a single season. He was a huge free agent signing for them, but struggles to stay on the field.

This is Rendon's first trip to the injured list of the 2023 season, but it is not the first occassion he is missing time. He was notably suspended for a unpleasent fan interaction earlier this season. This added to fans' frustrations with Rendon's inablity to stay on the field. At this point, however, they are getting used to him being off the field for large spans of time.

The Los Angeles Angels announced his injury designation and the corresponding moves via Twitter.

Angels PR @LAAngelsPR



•Recalled INF Livan Soto from Double-A Rocket City



•Reinstated C Chad Wallach from injured list (joins active roster)



•Optioned C Chris Okey to Triple-A Salt Lake



•Placed INF Anthony Rendon (left groin strain) on 10-day injured list (retro to May 14) #Angels Transactions:•Recalled INF Livan Soto from Double-A Rocket City•Reinstated C Chad Wallach from injured list (joins active roster)•Optioned C Chris Okey to Triple-A Salt Lake•Placed INF Anthony Rendon (left groin strain) on 10-day injured list (retro to May 14) #Angels Transactions:•Recalled INF Livan Soto from Double-A Rocket City•Reinstated C Chad Wallach from injured list (joins active roster)•Optioned C Chris Okey to Triple-A Salt Lake•Placed INF Anthony Rendon (left groin strain) on 10-day injured list (retro to May 14)

Without Anthony Rendon, the Angels offense takes a huge hit. Even when fully healthy, they can struggle with conisistency and being able to generate offense from the bottom of their lineup. With Rendon missing time, someone other than Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani will have to step up to fill the void. If they can't, the Angels could find themselves tumbling down the standings.

zeke @AronEkizian27 @LAAngelsPR has rendon ever picked up a weight just a genuine questions @LAAngelsPR has rendon ever picked up a weight just a genuine questions

Anthony Rendon was an All-Star and MVP candidate level player with the Washington Nationals. He had never played less than 80 games in a season prior to joinging the Angels. Now, he is one of the most overpaid players in MLB with the amount, or lack thereof, he produces. If he isn't able to bounce back from this injury soon, 2023 runs the risk of being just like every other recent season for him.

Paul Meyer @Mulwin444 @LAAngelsPR If Rendon is on retro IL likely just a tweak and precautionary but he could for a soda and pop a tendon in his wrist so who know @LAAngelsPR If Rendon is on retro IL likely just a tweak and precautionary but he could for a soda and pop a tendon in his wrist so who know

The Angels have, unfortunetly, a lot of experience in playing without Rendon, so they may be able to handle this set back. There is no gaurantee, but how they play against the Baltimore Orioles could give them the confidence needed to endure this loss.

Rendon will be out of action because of this injury, and many Los Angeles Angels fans feel like they have seen this movie before.

Can the Los Angeles Angels be successful without Anthony Rendon in the lineup?

Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels

The Angels are currently holding their own in the American League West, to the surprise of many. A slow start from the Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners have them all in the mix behind the Texas Rangers.

If the Angels are able to stay on this pace, they could put together the best season in the Ohtani era. Whether or not that will be enough to make the postseason remains to be seen. If Anthony Rendon is out longer than expected, their chances of reaching that goal are all more the slimmer.

