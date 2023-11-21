Los Angeles Dodgers expected to trade for 2 Brewers stars to address team's weak spots, per MLB executive 

The Los Angeles Dodgers are desperately in need of filling holes for the 2024 season, considering they fell short again in the postseason this year. Reports suggest that the team is considering a dual trade with the Milwaukee Brewers featuring two of their stars.

The Dodgers are in need of starting pitchers and an effective permanent solution to the shortstop position. MLB analyst Mark Feinsand was told by a team executive that they are looking to acquire Corbin Burnes and Willy Adames from the Brewers.

Both players are expected to head into free agency after the 2024 season. With a season left on both their contracts, it makes them the primary targets for a trade.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

With ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw stating he will miss a chunk of 2024 due to injury, the organization is expected to look for credible replacements. Corbin Burnes, the NL Cy Young winner from 2021, has said on record that there has been no talk of a contract extension between him and the team. The ace pitcher has been brilliant, recording a 2.92 ERA over 93 starts in the last three years.

In the shortstop position, the Dodgers posted a .290 on-base percentage and .663 OPS last season. This has made them look for newer options. Willy Adames, who joined the Brewers in May 2021, seems to be the best buy. He has a huge defensive return and recorded 26 outs above average over the last two seasons: second most for qualified shortstops.

Dodgers depending on trades to free space for free agent signings

The offseason strategy is currently clear for the Dodgers as they look to make the most of the possible trades so that they can go all in on someone like Shohei Ohtani. The Japanese sensation is a free agent for the first time ever, and, as per various media outlets, he is expected to join the Dodgers in 2024.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.