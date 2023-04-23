Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts finally got his wish as he got the first big-league start at shortstop in his 10-year career. Betts has reportedly been pestering manager Dave Roberts to move into the infield after making his name as a six-time All-Star outfielder.

Betts got a taste of shortstop in the series opener on Thursday night, turning a double play in the Dodgers' 6-2 defeat of the Chicago Cubs. He played an even bigger role in Los Angeles' 7-3 win on Sunday, hitting a two-run home run and a two-run double on a 2-for-4 day.

Mookie Betts, who was drafted by the Red Sox as an infielder in the fifth round of the 2011 MLB Draft before being moved to the outfield, has reportedly longed to play shortstop more often.

He may be playing more at shortstop going forward. The Dodgers seem to be faring well with outfield depth, though shortstop has been a revolving door since Trea Turner left via free agency and Gavin Lux suffered a season-ending injury prior to Opening Day.

Mookie Betts has won six Gold Gloves as an outfielder. His size, skill, and nimble talents appear to make him a great fit at shortstop at the age of 30. He has played second base on occasion during his MLB career, mostly with Los Angeles in the past couple of seasons.

However, the last time Betts played shortstop prior to this weekend's series at Wrigley Field was one game in the Arizona Fall League in 2013.

Betts has played for the Los Angeles Dodgers since the Red Sox dealt him to Hollywood prior to the 2020 season. It was a three-team trade that netted Boston outfielder Alex Verdugo as well as minor-leaguers Jeter Downs and Connor Wong. Verdugo has become a solid everyday player for the Red Sox and Wong is part of the team's 2023 catching platoon.

However, Downs, arguably the jewel of the return, was designated for assignment in December to accommodate the team signing outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

Once ranked in the top five of prospects in the Red Sox minor-league system, Downs struck out in amounts deemed untenable by the organization. In 14 games with Boston in 2022, the 24-year-old hit just .152 while whiffing 21 times.

Of course, there's always a conspiracy theorist. There has been no legitimate buzz that the Los Angeles Dodgers are looking to move Mookie Betts to shortstop in order to better facilitate trading him.

Mookie Betts is a loved man with Los Angeles Dodgers

Mookie Betts #50 of the Los Angeles Dodgers rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run

Betts, in his fourth season with the Los Angeles Dodgers, is every bit as loved in southern California as he was in New England. A part of the team's 2020 World Series title, Betts had a career batting average of .292 with 215 homers and 655 RBIs entering Sunday's game.

