Yesterday's 6-2 defeat in Pittsburgh was a wake-up call for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The club many picked to win it all this season is off to a modest 13-13 start.

The Dodgers have won three National League pennants and a World Series over the last six seasons. They have also won their division in nine of the previous 10 seasons. They finished with an MLB-high 111 wins last season and have recorded more than 100 wins in three of their last four seasons. The season they didn't was the Covid-19 shortened 2021 season when they won the World Series.

It is safe to say that the fanbase had high expectations going into the season.

The loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates means the club are 5-5 in their last 10 games and have failed to put together a win-streak of more than three games all season. They have relinquished first place in the NL West to the Arizona Diamondbacks and are only half a game ahead of the San Diego Padres.

For many Los Angeles Dodgers fans, the frustration is setting in. Despite having one of the most talented rosters and the fifth highest payroll in the MLB, the team has failed to find any consistency. Fans took to Twitter to vent their frustrations after another lackluster display.

Marshall Garvey @MarshallGarvey @DodgersNation This is just not the season. The stagnation and complacency of the Roberts/Friedman era is really showing. Outman is a blast at least. @DodgersNation This is just not the season. The stagnation and complacency of the Roberts/Friedman era is really showing. Outman is a blast at least.

Either way it’s a sign of thing to come just like before. @DodgersNation Dodgers are too robotic and predictable. Constant stolen bases and apparently the pen is tipping or just that bad?Either way it’s a sign of thing to come just like before. @DodgersNation Dodgers are too robotic and predictable. Constant stolen bases and apparently the pen is tipping or just that bad?Either way it’s a sign of thing to come just like before.

Brianna 🦁 @B_Lyon24601 @DodgersNation We need Muncy, Martinez and Smith back. And good lord, what is going on with Urias?? @DodgersNation We need Muncy, Martinez and Smith back. And good lord, what is going on with Urias??

robert_hersch @hersch_robert @DodgersNation Dodgers fans…get used to hovering around .500 because i think that is where we are going to be all year… @DodgersNation Dodgers fans…get used to hovering around .500 because i think that is where we are going to be all year…

Warren @swd2 @DodgersNation Teams are going to start running all day against the Dodgers until they figure out how to stop it. @DodgersNation Teams are going to start running all day against the Dodgers until they figure out how to stop it.

Loganjones13 @Loganjones01ic1 @DodgersNation That Dave Roberts should’ve been fired long time ago @DodgersNation That Dave Roberts should’ve been fired long time ago

Mario Ovalles Avila @Dj_Creature @DodgersNation At least there won’t be any huge disappointment like last year. This roster put together by Fraudman is what their record states .500 @DodgersNation At least there won’t be any huge disappointment like last year. This roster put together by Fraudman is what their record states .500

Pitching has been a problem area for a Dodgers team that is leaking runs. The pitching staff has allowed 123 runs after 26 games. Only the Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Colorado Rockies have allowed more in the National League.

Three-time NL Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw has been outstanding, but the rest of the rotation has been poor. Julio Urias looks out of sorts after six starts and his ERA has ballooned to 4.41 after giving up six runs to the Pirates on Thursday. Noah Sydergaard and Michael Grove have combined for nine starts and have 6.58 and 8.44 ERA's, respectively.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are without several of their top players due to injuries

Manager Dave Roberts Los Angeles Dodgers looks on against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field

Injuries have been a major concern for the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup all season.

Infielder Max Muncy, outfielder J.D. Martinez and catcher Will Smith all missed the series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The club will hope to have them all back in the coming weeks.

The loss of projected starting shortstop Gavin Lux, who was injured in spring training, was also a huge blow to the franchise.

Dave Roberts is now entering his eighth season with the Dodgers. He has done well over the regular season but has failed to deliver in the postseason. Fans are beginning to lose their patience. Despite heavy investment and a star-studded roster, the Los Angeles Dodgers look dreadful on the field.

