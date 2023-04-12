Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts saw enough from starting pitcher Dustin May down 2-0 in the sixth inning. He went to the mound to get the ball from his starter, but May wasn't happy to give the ball up.

Heading back to the dugout, you can see May's frustration at being taken out. He was only at 77 pitches, but with his history of arm injuries, it was probably for the best.

May has pitched in 11 combined games between 2021 and 2022. He underwent Tommy John surgery in May 2021.

The move ended up not mattering at all as the Dodgers failed to score a run in the game. San Francisco went on to win the game 5-0. The Giants' win evened the series at one apiece with the final game of the series slated for Wednesday night.

"Dave Roberts needs to stop being Dave Roberts. He is by far the worst on pitching decisions," one fan tweeted.

"He was dealing at the end also. Dave is a joke and has been for years. Any manager can make it to the playoffs with the teams the Dodgers have had. This year will be a year to watch and it is not looking good currently," another fan tweeted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans weren't happy with Dave Roberts' decision to pull Dustin May. Quickly after May left, the game was blown up as the Giants scored three runs in the eighth inning.

Some fans are starting to get tired of Roberts and the way he manages games. They'd like to see the team go in a new direction soon.

Dave Roberts' time with the Los Angeles Dodgers isn't coming to a close anytime soon

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Dave Roberts agreed to an extension in March. The extension is for three years, keeping Roberts as the manager until the 2025 season.

Roberts has been managing the Dodgers since 2016. He previously came over from the San Diego Padres organization where he served as their manager in 2015.

Roberts won the World Series with the Dodgers in 2020, but has been a contender every single year since he took over. Since taking over for the team, they have won the National League West six of the last seven seasons.

While he would surely like more World Series titles, Roberts has this team running the division. It will be interesting to see if the same can be said after the season is over.

