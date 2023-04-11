Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is the hottest hitter on the planet when he's playing in San Francisco. In the Dodgers' matchup against the San Francisco Giants on Monday, Muncy went 3-3 with seven RBIs, which is a career-high for the slugger.

He hit two home runs on Monday, with one being a grand slam, and even took a walk, helping his squad secure a 9-1 win. The win puts the Dodgers at 6-5 heading into Tuesday.

Matthew Moreno @MMoreno1015 Max Muncy was asked by @kirsten_watson why he hits so well in SF: "I can't answer that, because I don't like this place. It's cold & windy all the time. It was raining the entire game tonight. But I do hit good here. I don't understand why, but I'm not going to complain about it" Max Muncy was asked by @kirsten_watson why he hits so well in SF: "I can't answer that, because I don't like this place. It's cold & windy all the time. It was raining the entire game tonight. But I do hit good here. I don't understand why, but I'm not going to complain about it"

Muncy absolutely rakes in San Francisco. He's played in 36 games at Oracle Park, tallying a 1.013 OPS. This was exactly what Muncy needed as he came into the series 4-33.

Muncy stated that he had tweaked his stance a bit heading into the series and it seems to have paid off. He's back to launching balls out of stadiums at an impressive clip.

"Real ones know that spite is the most powerful motivator of all," one fan tweeted.

"He hates them so much lmao," another fan tweeted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans loved the reaction from Max Muncy. He seems to hate the Giants just as much as the fans do.

The Giants may need to pitch around Muncy for the rest of the series. They can't afford to let one guy beat them, especially since the two teams have such a budding rivalry.

Is this what Max Muncy needed to turn it around at the plate for the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Arizona Diamondbacks v Los Angeles Dodgers

Max Muncy was in a slump to start the season with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He really looked like his old self on Monday.

After the game, he spoke of his struggles at the plate. He came into the season trying to figure out his swing in spring training but to no avail. He tried so hard to the point that it started to get to him mentally.

Nothing new that he was doing was working, so he decided to go back to his old technique at the plate. When Muncy is hitting, he taps the ground with his front foot before he loads up on the baseball. The thought behind this is that it helps with his timing while also keeping his weight back before he transfers.

Hopefully, Muncy has figured it out at the plate. The Dodgers need him to return as the player who hit 35 home runs in a season.

