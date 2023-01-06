The Los Angeles Dodgers may be targeting Aroldis Chapman in free agency. It's rumored that the club has offered a two-year deal for the left-handed flame-thrower.

Once one of the most dominant closers in the game, he's had his share of on-the-field and off-the-field issues. He was suspended for 30 games in 2015 for domestic violence issues. Most recently, he was left off the postseason roster after skipping a mandatory workout last season.

Dodgers Nation @DodgersNation

More details here:

dodgersnation.com/dodgers-rumors… Dodgers Rumors: LA Reportedly Has 2-Year Offer On Table to Aroldis ChapmanMore details here: Dodgers Rumors: LA Reportedly Has 2-Year Offer On Table to Aroldis ChapmanMore details here:dodgersnation.com/dodgers-rumors…

Missing a mandatory workout wasn't the only thing that happened to Chapman last season. He had a stint on the IL for a leg infection he got from a tattoo. Signing him could be more trouble than what he's worth.

Fans aren't too excited to hear that their team is going after Chapman. Taking his issues off the table, he hasn't been all that effective. Last season, he had the worst ERA of his career (4.46).

"Five years too late, but..." one fan tweeted.

"I don't want him. He has baggage," another fan tweeted.

Los Angeles Dodgers fans don't want this guy in their bullpen. His 102 mph fastball isn't as effective as it used to be. Chapman's not the only one throwing triple digits anymore.

sg98125 @sg98125 @DodgersNation This might cause me to choose another team. UGH. @DodgersNation This might cause me to choose another team. UGH.

His best days are behind him. But the Dodgers have one of the best pitching coaches in Mark Prior. If the team signs Chapman, maybe Prior can shape him into the pitcher he used to be.

Does the Aroldis Chapman rumor mean Trevor Bauer is staying with the Los Angeles Dodgers?

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres

Trevor Bauer had his suspension reduced from 324 games to 194 games. It remains the longest suspension imposed by Major League Baseball's domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy.

In June 2021, a story came out about a woman claiming to have been sexually assaulted by Bauer. The two agreed to consensual sex, but she did not agree to be assaulted.

He's put himself and the Dodgers in a difficult spot. The team has until Friday to either reinstate him to the roster or release him. Given the recent rumors that the team is interested in Aroldis Chapman, we could see Bauer staying put.

If the Los Angeles Dodgers were to release him, they'd be on the hook to pay him $22 million for the 2023 season. Time is running out, and they need to make a decision.

Poll : 0 votes