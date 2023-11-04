Los Angeles Dodgers set to decline club option on Alex Reyes, who last pitched in the big leagues in 2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers are set on declining Alex Reyes' club option for the 2024 season. Reyes will receive a $100,000 buyout and hit the free-agent market after a year in Los Angeles.

They signed Reyes right before Spring Training on a low-risk one-year deal. They did this because he has not pitched in the big leagues since 2021. His talent was never a question, but his ability to stay on the field is.

Alex Reyes had surgery on his right shoulder in 2022 before signing his deal with the Dodgers. However, the pain continued, and he had to have a second surgery on his shoulder in June of this year.

He will leave the Dodgers without appearing in a single game for them. His questionable health will undoubtedly play an impact on the number of teams that will go after him in the offseason.

The Los Angeles Dodgers need pitchers they can rely on, unlike Alex Reyes

Pitching became a problem for the Los Angeles Dodgers, and they sure could have used a healthy Alex Reyes. Clayton Kershaw had an issue with injuries, as well as Dustin May. They were also without Walker Buehler, who was rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

Now, with the season over, the Dodgers are expected to be huge buyers in the free-agent market. They must find some pitchers to fill the holes in their rotation.

Kershaw had surgery on his shoulder recently and likely will not be back until the summer. LA also cut ties with Lance Lynn, and there is no telling what the future holds for Julio Urias, who was placed on the restricted list late into the season.

Expect the Dodgers, who have no problems spending big-time money, to sign a pitcher or two in the next few months.