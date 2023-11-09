Los Angeles Dodgers show interest in signing star outfielder after Mariners decline $20,000,000 extension 

Latest MLB rumors suggest that the Los Angeles Dodgers may be interested in making a move for Seattle Mariners slugger Teoscar Hernandez in the coming weeks. The Dominican slugger entered free agency this week after the Mariners refused to offer him a qualifying offer of $20.325 million to extend his contract with the club. As a result, there will be many teams who will gladly sign the outfielder, but the Dodgers reportedly remain favorites as they are on the lookout for an outfielder.

Teoscar Hernandez was signed by the Houston Astros as an international free agent in 2011 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2016. However, he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays the following year and went on to spend six years with them. He had a breakout season in 2021, making his career-first All-Star appearance and winning the second Silver Slugger award of his career. He was traded to the Mariners last year with one year left on his contract and has now entered free agency.

A qualifying offer in the MLB is worth the mean salary of the 125 highest-paid players from the previous year. It is a one-year deal of the minimum amount to extend a player's contract. The Mariners refused to offer one to Hernandez and now the slugger finds himself on the Dodgers' radar.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Is Teoscar Hernandez the answer to the Los Angeles Dodgers' outfielder search?

The Los Angeles Dodgers are on the search for a corner outfielder as GM Brandon Gomes confirmed that the position is a priority for the team over the MLB offseason.

The Dominican outfielder finds himself exploring free agency at precisely the right moment when the Dodgers need an outfielder. Reports suggest that the LA front office has expressed considerable interest in Hernandez and could sweep him before other teams get the chance. Only time will tell if he is the solution to their outfielder conundrum.