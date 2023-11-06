Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Landing Spots: Top teams expected to spend big bucks on Cuban underdog

2016 was a huge year for Lourdes Gurriel Jr. In addition to fleeing his native Cuba, that year also saw the outfielder realize his dream of inking a deal with an MLB team.

Born in the central Cuban town of Sancti Spiritus to Lourdes Gurriel, a national baseball legend, Lourdes Jr. defected with his older brother Yuli. Later that year, Gurriel penned a huge seven-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays worth some $17 million.

After five years in Toronto, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks. In his team's surprising run to the 2023 World Series, Gurriel hit .270 with 3 home runs and 11 RBIs. After the remaining one season of his contract expired after the end of the Fall Classic, Gurriel became a free agent. Here are some destinations that might attract the 30-year old.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Lourdes Gurriel Jr. launches a three run HR making it 11-5 in the 8th." - Prospect Dugout

Top 3 landing spots for Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

3. St. Louis Cardinals

After a disastrous 2023 season that saw the Cards miss the postseason for the first time since 2018, some new moves will undoubtedly be on the playbook. Current left fielder Tyler O'Neil is looking increasingly injury-prone, and apart from Lars Nootbar, the outfield has not recovered from the speed lost by Harrison Bader in 2022. The St. Louis Cardinals may not be making huge signings this year, but Lourdes could certainly be one of them.

Expand Tweet

"Lourdes Gurriel Jr. makes it 2-0 @dbacks #EmbraceTheChaos" - FOX Sports: MLB

2. Boston Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are a team that is looking to make waves. After 2023 saw the team finish at the bottom of the AL East for the third time in four years, CBO Chaim Bloom was out. His replacement, Craig Breslow, is looking to make some big changes. Outfielder Adam Duvall has elected for free agency, clearing up a spot in the outfield. Even if the Red Sox miss out on signing Ohtani, they could do worse than to sign Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

1. Miami Marlins

After the Gurriels left Cuba, the elder of the pair, Yuli, signed a deal with the Houston Astros. He would go on to spend seven seasons playing for the Houston Astros, and winning two World Series rings. After the 2023 season, Yuli signed a deal with the Miami Marlins, where the 39-year old has continued to produce. Yuli may not be around for much longer, but the presence of his brother as well as America's largest Cuban community may move Lourdes to seek a deal in Miami.

Expand Tweet

"Lourdes surprises his big brother Yuli, who was receiving his Gold Glove Award." - Julia Morales