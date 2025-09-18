 “Love being a Chicago Cub” - Pete Crow-Armstrong thrilled for October baseball as team punches ticket for first postseason berth since 2020

After defeating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-4 on Wednesday, Chicago Cubs star Pete Crow-Armstrong is excited as the club is going to the postseason for the first time since 2020. While they trail the Milwaukee Brewers by five games in the NL Central standings, they are at least sure of a wildcard spot.

The Cubs hold a winning 10.0 game lead in the wildcard standings. The other two NL wildcard spots are currently being held by the San Diego Padres and the New York Mets.

PCA, who has been a key player in helping the Cubs make the postseason, sounded proud of being a Cub. He said:

"This is the right group to do it with, and I love being a Chicago Cub. I love being able to celebrate with these people, specifically.”

Pete Crow-Armstrong has played 147 games this season, batting .247 to go along with 29 home runs and 35 stolen bases.

Cubs manager rejoices over club's return to October baseball

After the Cubs punched their ticket to the postseason on Wednesday, players threw their shoes in the laundry bin as they entered the plastic-wrapped walls of the clubhouse for a champagne celebration. Manager Craig Counsell found this experience important as they don't get to do it often during the regular season.

“You don't get to do this in regular jobs, where you get to celebrate and throw champagne on each other,” Counsell said. “You just don't get to do it, right? So you take advantage of it, have fun with it, enjoy each other and celebrate each other.”

When talking about Cubs fans having something to cheer for this October, Counsell said:

"You want the fans to be able to experience October baseball and be a part of that and take them on a journey with the team. That's so much fun. Those are the people you think about when this stuff happens -- everybody that puts in the work, everybody that shows up at 12 o’clock for a night game and all the fans that come every day to Wrigley. We want them to be able to enjoy the best of baseball, which is October."

When Chicago takes the field this October, they'll be aiming for their potential fourth World Series title and their first since winning it back in 2016. In 2020, when they last played a postseason game, they were defeated in the wildcard round. The Cubs will try to avoid a repeat and will hope to at least make the divisional stage of the postseason.

