"Love to see it" "Beautiful stuff right there" - MLB fans overjoyed with Adrián Beltré's HOF induction in first attempt

Former Texas Rangers star Adrián Beltré was voted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum on Tuesday in his first time on the ballot. Beltré, one of three former players who will be inducted in July, received the seal of approval from MLB fans on social media.

The former third baseman's first year on the HOF ballot finished first in the voting by the Baseball Writers Association of America. The Dominican finished with an overwhelming 366 votes, taking first place by landing on 95.1% of the ballots.

"Love to see it," one fan wrote on Twitter.

"Beautiful stuff right there," another added.

Beltré finished his career in 2018 as perhaps the best third baseman to ever play the game. He recorded a .286/.339/.480 batting line in 2,759 games, with 3,166 hits and 477 home runs. The NL home run leader in 2004, he won four Silver Slugger awards and five Golden Glove awards.

Adrián Beltré was originally signed by the Los Angeles Dodgers as a highly-rated international prospect in 1994 and made his major league debut for them in 1998. In his 21-year career, he played for four teams, but he's perhaps best remembered for his time with the Texas Rangers, with whom he ended his career.

Joe Mauer joins Adrián Beltré as first-ballot Hall of Famer this year

While Texas Rangers legend Adrián Beltré finished on top of the Hall of Fame with an overwhelming majority of votes, he was joined by former first baseman Todd Helton and former catcher and first baseman Joe Mauer.

Mauer, like Beltré, was elected into the HOF in his first year on the ballot. The six-time All-Star spent his entire MLB career, spanning fiften years, with his hometown Minnesota Twins and had his No. 7 jersey retired by the team in 2019.

