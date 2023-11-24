Lucas Giolito Free Agency: Top 3 landing spots for Ex-White Sox pitcher after poor season

2023 saw right-handed starter Lucas Giolito put on three different uniforms, but fail to achieve marked success in any of them. Now, as the former Cy Young contender hits the free agency market, he may be a risk that some teams are willing to take.

When Giolito was traded to the Los Angeles Angels at the August 1 trade deadline, he was having decent success with the White Sox, having pitched to a 3.79 ERA and 6-6 record. However, after joining the floundering Halos, Giolito went 1-5 with a 6.89 ERA, leading to his release by the team. He was then picked up by the Guardians, and posted an ERA over seven in six starts.

Although the 2023 campaign saddled Lucas Giolito with a 4.88 ERA and an AL-worst 41 home runs allowed, the 29-year old has shown glimpses of brilliance in the past. A Cy Young finalist from 2019 to 2021, the former first rounder may still have some serious performances left in him. Let's see where he might end up for 2024.

Top 3 landing spots for Lucas Giolito

3. New York Mets

After Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, and Carlos Carrasco all departed in 2023, the Mets' rotation has a lot of questions going into 2024. By signing Lucas Giolito, new president David Stearns will pull in fans with a big name, while simeltanously getting the opportunity to get a solid arm at a possible discount.

We may not see a multi-year deal, but playing for rebuilding team like the New York Mets gives Giolito a great chance to get back into a rhythm.

2. Minnesota Twins

Still buzzing from their first postseason series win since 2004 this year, the Minnesota Twins are looking to trim their payroll, while maintaining a competitive lineup. The departure of Sonny Gray, who finished second in AL Cy Young voting this season, will sting for the Twins, as will parting ways with Kenta Maeda.

By picking up Lucas Giolito, the Twins could get an inexpensive pitcher to eat up innings while they retool their priorities with regards to the rotation. Additionally, the Twins are a team Giolito knows well from his seven seasons on the Chicago White Sox.

1. St. Louis Cardinals

The offseason priorities for the St. Louis Cardinals are simple - pitching, pitching, and more pitching. The team has already lost Adam Wainwright and Jordan Montgomery, who made up the bulk of their rotation.

However, inking Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson, both 36, to one-year deals has fans unimpressed. If Giolito can perform in St. Louis under a one or two year deal, then the Red Birds might be interesting in hanging on to him.

