Luis Severino Free Agent Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for the oft-injured starting pitcher

It's been a frustrating MLB career for Luis Severino as the New York Yankees starter has been electric when on the mound but has been plagued by injuries. When healthy, Severino is dominant, however, his injury track record suggests that his biggest weakness is his ability to remain on the field.

Through his eight seasons in the MLB, Luis Severino has only pitched more than 102 innings twice. That being said, when the 29-year-old does pitch, he is borderline elite. Severino has a career record of 50-29 with a 3.38 ERA and 714 strikeouts.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks It has been officially announced that Luis Severino will make his season debut on Sunday with a start in Cincinnati, per @BryanHoch It has been officially announced that Luis Severino will make his season debut on Sunday with a start in Cincinnati, per @BryanHoch https://t.co/NLEyYlaAMr

"It has been officially announced that Luis Severino will make his season debut on Sunday with a start in Cincinnati, per @BryanHoch" - @TalkinYanks

At the end of the season, Severino is set to become an unrestricted free agent, presenting the New York Yankees with a dilemma. Do they continue to stick with their pitcher or allow him to leave in free agency?

If the New York Yankees decide to not re-sign Severino, he should find himself with plenty of teams willing to gamble on the health of the Dominican starter. Here's a look at three potential landing spots for the oft-injured starting pitcher if he enters the free agent market.

#1 - The San Diego Padres could look to Luis Severino to replace their own free agents

The San Diego Padres tend to find themselves in these types of rumors all the time, but for good reason. The Friars have been one of the most aggressive teams on both the trade and free agent markets, making them a logical contender to at least consider bringing in Severino on a deal.

"#PADRES What about Luis Severino ?!." - @KingfishJuan

San Diego will have several pitchers potentially coming off the books at the end of the 2023 season, including unrestricted free agent Blake Snell, as well as Seth Lugo (player option) and Michael Wacha (mutual option). Luis Severino could be seen as a suitable replacement for any of the pitchers above if they were to leave in free agency.

#2 - The Los Angeles Angels may need to revamp their pitching rotation

The Los Angeles Angels may have one of the busiest offseasons following the 2023 campaign, as superstar Shohei Ohtani is a pending unrestricted free agent. While there is a possibility that the team may be forced to trade Ohtani before the end of the season, they may simply lose him on the open market.

This is where Luis Severino could be an interesting target for the Halos. I am in no way saying that he would replace the production that Shohei Ohtani provides, however, his injury track record may allow the Angels to gamble on him for an affordable, team-friendly contract.

#3 - The Chicago Cubs could look to Severino as they rebuild their roster

The Chicago Cubs were one of the most active teams this past offseason, bringing in several veteran players, including Dansby Swanson and Trey Mancini. As the Cubs' front office continues to reshape their roster, they may look to Luis Severino as a high-risk, high-reward option to bolster their pitching rotation.

Cody Delmendo @Cody_CHGO Free agent pitchers the Cubs could’ve had instead of Jameson Taillon:



deGrom - hurt, injury prone

Verlander - why would he choose Cubs?

Rodon - has yet to pitch for the Yankees

Kershaw - lol

Bassit - solid

Severino - ‘18 was last healthy season

Syndergaard - 5.88 era/4.88 FIP Free agent pitchers the Cubs could’ve had instead of Jameson Taillon:deGrom - hurt, injury proneVerlander - why would he choose Cubs?Rodon - has yet to pitch for the YankeesKershaw - lolBassit - solidSeverino - ‘18 was last healthy seasonSyndergaard - 5.88 era/4.88 FIP

"Free agent pitchers the Cubs could’ve had instead of Jameson Taillon: deGrom - hurt, injury prone, Verlander - why would he choose Cubs?, Rodon - has yet to pitch for the Yankees, Kershaw - lol, Bassit - solid, Severino - ‘18 was last healthy season, Syndergaard - 5.88 era/4.88 FIP" - @Cody_CHGO

At the end of the 2023 season, the club will also have several of their own free agents to deal with, such as Marcus Stroman (player option) and Kyle Hendricks (club option), who may find themselves in a new uniform before the next season.

