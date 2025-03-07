"Lying his a** off for the Dominicans" - Juan Soto comes under fire from fans after latest $765,000,000 Mets deal admission

It's safe to say that this offseason belonged to Juan Soto. The superstar outfielder was the top name on the free agent market, with a number of teams vying for his signature. Despite interest from a plethora of clubs, the four-time All-Star ultimately decided to sign with the New York Mets on a record-setting 15-year, $765 million deal, shaking up the baseball landscape in the process.

The pressure will certainly be on Juan Soto and the New York Mets to perform given the historic contract signed up the superstar outfielder. While his massive deal set a new record for the richest contract in MLB history, Soto claims that another team had offered more money.

In an interview Abriendo Sports Soto provided some insight into his free agency this offseason. The 26-year-old mentioned that there were five teams were in the final cut, including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, and New York Mets. The big surprise came when Juan Soto said one team outbid the Mets, something that fans pushed back against online.

"Lying his ass off for the Dominicans lmao" - One fan posted on social media.

"Not sure why he needs to lie here" - Another fan shared.

"He's trying to establish an "It really wasn't about the money." narrative. (Whispers) It really was" - One more fan added.

After helping the New York Yankees reach the World Series in 2024, there was a belief that the team would be able to secure him to a long-term deal, however, he ultimately decided on the Mets. If a team did indeed offer Juan Soto more money than the Mets contract, he was sure to laugh off the notion of revealing which team it was. This has led to some fans speculating who it could have been.

"Most likely Boston. They obviously went out and overpaid Bregman instead" - One fan posted online.

"How about that, Yankee fans going to be salty" - Another fan shared.

"Dodgers offered more money but wanted him to defer it he said fuck no ! lol" - One more fan added on scoial media.

Juan Soto is one of the top contenders to win the NL MVP this season according to FanDuel

Although handing out a near one billion contract might sound crazy, the talented outfielder has continued to prove why he is one of the best players in baseball. After finishing last season with a .288 batting average, 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a .989 OPS, the star is projected to yet again put up massive numbers with his new club.

According to FanDuel, Juan Soto sits behind only Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani (+145) as the favorite to win the National League MVP Award, currently sitting at +550. Thanks to a star-studded lineup around him, Soto should have plenty of opportunity to rack up counting stats and make a legitimate run at the MVP crown.

