Major concern for Yankees as Giancarlo Stanton dealing with another injury

New York Yankees DH designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton has returned to the Yankees' spring training camp on Friday but remains indefinitely sidelined from baseball activities. According to MLB insider Bryan Hoch, the Yankees slugger is suffering from a minor calf strain apart from having tennis elbow on both arms.

Giancarlo Stanton has missed nearly a month of spring training after complaints of pain and inflammation in both elbows. He played a key role for the Yankees last year, especially during their postseason run to the World Series. However, his elbows were an issue and he had stopped swinging a bat weeks before reporting to training camp this year.

Bryan Hoch, the beat reporter covering the Bronx Bombers for MLB Network, shared the latest news concerning Giancarlo Stanton, who returned to the Yankees' spring training facility in Tampa, Florida after leaving the camp midway to attend to a personal matter in New York.

"Giancarlo Stanton is back in Yankees camp, but there's still no timetable for him to resume baseball activities. He's dealing with what Aaron Boone called a "minor" calf issue in addition to the tendon tears in both elbows," Hoch tweeted on Friday.

Yankees chairman Brian Cashman believes that surgery would be a "last resort" to deal with the issue, as it would rule the player out for the entire 2025 season.

"I don't know when I'll be able to play again or even hit": Giancarlo Stanton

Gaincarlo Stanton was named the 2024 ALCS MVP for the Yankees 9Image Source: IMAGN)

Giancarlo Stanton described the pain in his elbows to be quite "severe." The New York Yankees have been undergoing a treatment with multiple platelet-rich-plasma injections as a part of his recovery process to reduce the pain and inflammation in his elbows.

Stanton has received three rounds of PRP injections but isn't entirely convinced about their effectiveness, as he still feels pain when hitting.

"I don't know when I'll be able to play again or even hit," Stanton has said, as per Marca.

Nevertheless, Yankees manager Aaron Boone remains optimistic about the slugger returning to the team soon.

"We hope these treatments will speed up the process," Boone said although he has no idea when the 35-year-old would be able to resume training.

Stanton had suffered a calf strain last year as well, which limited him to just 114 games. He batted .233/.298/.475 during the regular season with 27 home runs, 72 RBIs and an OPS+ of 115.

The five-time All-Star blossomed in the postseason, going 15-55 over 14 playoff games with seven homers, 15 RBIs and an OPS of .709.

