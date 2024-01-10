“Make it make sense” “Oh Christ” - Yankees fans frustrated with report that team is ‘favorite’ for Marcus Stroman in free agency

The New York Yankees have reportedly emerged as the favorites for Marcus Stroman, the starting pitcher who recently expressed a desire to sign there. Reports differed on whether or not the team actually had the same interest in him, but it seems now as if they're the leading candidates for his services via free agency.

MLB Network reporter Jon Morosi said on X, formerly known as Twitter:

"The Yankees have emerged as the top candidate to sign Marcus Stroman, source says. I’m told the sides have had productive discussions in recent days."

The team needs pitching, and Stroman will likely be a cheaper option than others and give them a bit of depth and the financial ability to continue pursuing other top starters.

Nevertheless, the team's fans aren't ecstatic over the latest news on Stroman. Most of them don't want the team to sign the playe regardless of the cost they have to pay.

Yankees fans had high hopes when the team traded for Juan Soto and went all in on their pursuit of Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Striking out on Yamamoto has left them to pursue other options, and it seems that they like Stroman. The fans don't seem to share that enjoyment.

Yankees potentially getting Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman seems like he might be heading to the New York Yankees. The chatter around him has been quiet, with the Yankees emerging as the favorites while other teams haven't expressed a ton of interest.

Stroman would fit in towards the back end of the rotation, and the team could do worse than adding someone who was a top end pitcher for the Chicago Cubs last year to close out their rotation:

Gerrit Cole Carlos Rodon Nestor Cortes Jr. Marcus Stroman Clarke Schmidt

With Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, the Yankees don't necessarily need a top end starter. One would certainly help, and adding Stroman doesn't negate the ability to get Dylan Cease, Corbin Burnes or Blake Snell. Nevertheless, the depth they have in the rotation with Stroman might be what they're thinking of in their desire to sign.

