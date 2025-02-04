"Make sure Shohei Ohtani is 100%" - Red Sox legend reasons patient approach for Dodgers superstar's return to the mound

The Los Angeles Dodgers are expecting Shohei Ohtani to take the mound for the first time since joining the team on a record-breaking deal at the start of the previous season. At the same time, the Dodgers have spent heavily on starting pitchers over the last two offseasons to create an incredibly deep and strong rotation for the foreseeable future.

Former Boston Red Sox third baseman Mike Lowell feels there is absolutely no need for the Los Angeles Dodgers to rush Shohei Ohtani back on the mound, as there is already a substantial quantity as well as quality in their starting rotation. Ohtani is not expected to be able to pitch for the Dodgers at least until May, but Lowell feels they can easily fill out a strong six-man rotation without Ohtani.

Trending

Mike Lowell won the 2007 World Series with the Red Sox and eventually entered their Hall of Fame in 2018. He offered his view while appearing as an analyst for MLB Network on Monday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"They can go six, even seven deep, and bide their time. Make sure Ohtani is 100%, because why would you rush him? They're so much better than everyone, not only in their division but the whole league, that there is no point.

"Why are you going to risk hoping Ohtani makes a start on April 15th when if he does it on May 15th it's not going to change anything for that team?" he added. "They're just too loaded."

Ohtani has not pitched since September 2023 after undergoing his second elbow reconstruction surgery.

There's just no rush: Mike Lowell on Dodgers bringing Shohei Ohtani back on the mound

Shohei Ohtani is expected to start pitching for the Dodgers in May (Image Source: IMAGN)

The Los Angeles Dodgers had a deep starting rotation last season as well, but they had issues keeping them healthy for the playoffs. They have added further depth to their pitching staff; therefore, Mike Lowell feels the Dodgers can afford to keep their best pitchers like Shohei Ohtani fresh for the postseason run.

"Usually the MO of the Dodgers was "We have six guys in the beginning, but we're searching for our third starter come playoff time." They kind of reversed the script right now," Lowell added. "There's just no rush. They're so deep, so talented."

The Dodgers had also signed Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Tyler Glasnow with Shohei Ohtani last season. This time they have added Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki to their rotation. The Dodgers will also have Dustin May, Tony Gonsolin, Landon Knack, and Bobby Miller as their other starting pitcher options.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback