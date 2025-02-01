Manny Machado makes feelings clear on Jurickson Profar's $42,000,000 Braves move, Roki Sasaki joining Dodgers

The San Diego Padres haven't done much this offseason after giving a tough fight to the eventual World Series winners, the Los Angeles Dodgers, during the NLDS showdown.

Many expected them to spend well this offseason to keep up with the Dodgers. However, the complete opposite has happened. They haven't made any signings but instead saw Jurickson Profar move to the Atlanta Braves in free agency. Moreover, despite being tabbed as a favorite for him, San Diego also couldn't sign international free agent Roki Sasaki.

During a press conference on Saturday, Padres de-facto clubhouse leader Manny Machado addressed Profar's departure to the Braves in a three-year, $42 million deal.

"I’ve seen it happen before," Machado said. "One year, he’s gone, then we’re excited to have him back, and then, once again, he’s gone. But at the end of the day, I’m beyond happy for him. He got what he deserves, man. He did an unbelievable job for us and for this organization last year — lifted us big-time. So, to see him get treated fairly was special."

Moreover, Machado also addressed Roki Sasaki signing with the Dodgers instead of the Padres.

"I think he had his mindset already where he was going. That's just my opinion,"Machado added. "I just saw just some just I don't know just just it's just a gut feeling I guess I will say."

Manny Machado remains optimistic about Padres' future

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) in action during an MLB game. (Credits: IMAGN)

If this offseason suggested one thing, it is that the San Diego Padres are just a bad start away from starting a fire sale.

With impending free agents like Dylan Cease, Michael King and Jake Cronenworth at hand, the Padres might decide to trade them up and acquire future assets.

However, despite a lackluster offseason, Manny Machado sounded optimistic about San Diego's 2025 season going into spring training.

"I trusted the whole process before when I signed here, so I trust the team to go out there and put some pieces together to help us be competitive," Machado told reporters. "We were just a few games away from winning it all and getting to where we wanted to be, but we fell short.

"That said, I think we have the talent, we have the group, and we have everything needed to make that possible. So, come spring training in a few weeks, we’re going to hit the ground running with the crew that we have."

As spring training approaches, one thing is sure — Manny Machado is ready to lead and embrace the challenge ahead.

