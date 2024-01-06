Marcus Stroman Landing Spots: Top 3 destinations for veteran pitcher eyeing a strong comeback

Just days after the conclusion of the World Series, Marcus Stroman of the Chicago Cubs dropped a bombshell. After just one year of his two-season commitment with the team, he would be opting out of his remaining season.

In addition to foregoing a $21 million salary for the 2024 season, Stroman's departure left the Cubs' scrambling for a replacement. The prevailing notion is that Stroman entered the free agency market because he believed that there was more money there.

With the market still hot, and Stroman still seen as a premiere pitcher after going 10-9 with a 3.95 ERA through 27 appearances. Let's examine some more possible landing spots for the 32-year old.

Top 3 landing spots for Marcus Stroman

3. Boston Red Sox

After a fairly morbid showing in 2023, the Boston Red Sox are looking to overhaul their pitching capabilities. With new Chief Baseball Officer and former pitcher Craig Breslow in the mix, the Sox have already obtained former White Sox ace Lucas Giolito. In a division in which pitching will feature, acquiring a pitcher like Marcus Stroman could help the Red Sox avoid another last-place divisional finish.

2 San Francisco Giants

As a team in the midst of a re-calibration, starting pitching is weighing heavy on the mind of the San Francisco Giants. After missing out Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency, GM Joe Schoen will need another big name to feature alongside Logan Webb and Alex Cobb. Stroman would be one of the better fits.

1. Los Angeles Angels

Although the impact of losing Shohei Ohtani remains to be realized for the Los Angeles Angels, there can be no doubt that some moves need to be made. After Ohtani, the Angels' rotation will feature young, but largely unproven stars like Patrick Sandoval and Reid Detmers.

While Stroman's asking price might be slightly high, picking up an experienced arm is an objective for the Angels. The team will be hoping to find a pitcher who can serve as a foundation to some of the younger and ascendent arms within the organization will only serve as an added bonus.

