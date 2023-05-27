Ty France had a close call as he was almost hit on the head by a wild pitch in the Seattle Mariners game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Seattle lost 11-6 in the end, conceding seven home runs on Friday night at home.
The incident occurred in the bottom of the fifth innings with Ty France at the batter's box. With two outs in the game and two runners on base at the first and second, Pirates starter Mitch Keller threw a wild sinker that didn't dip enough and hit the Seattle first baseman on the helmet.
The ball was just inches away from catching his face, however, it just struck the rim of his helmet. Ty France immediately fell to the ground in an attempt to avoid the ball with his helmet coming right off. The ball ricocheted off onto Pirates catcher Patrick Bailey's helmet.
This was the second time within a week that France was hit by a pitch. In the series against the Oakland Athletics, the 27-year-old was hit on the wrist by Trevor May which caused him to have tests done. He had to sit out the next game as there was considerable swelling.
Fans took to Twitter as they spoke for the Mariners infielder, urging pitchers to stop throwing balls at France, who has suffered nine hits by pitches this season.
Ty France assumed "the worst" after getting hit by Trevor May's pitch
Ty France initially thought he was seriously injured when punted by Athletics' Trevor May's 97 mph fastball last week. The blow to the wrist was very decisive as his hand started to feel numb immediately after getting struck.
France said:
“When it first happened, I thought my wrist exploded,” he said. “The whole area just went numb and you are thinking the worst. Once the adrenaline sort of wore off when I was at first base, I started to feel it. I knew it was time to come out.”
Luckily the reports came back negative and France missed only one game for the Mariners.