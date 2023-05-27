Ty France had a close call as he was almost hit on the head by a wild pitch in the Seattle Mariners game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Seattle lost 11-6 in the end, conceding seven home runs on Friday night at home.

The incident occurred in the bottom of the fifth innings with Ty France at the batter's box. With two outs in the game and two runners on base at the first and second, Pirates starter Mitch Keller threw a wild sinker that didn't dip enough and hit the Seattle first baseman on the helmet.

The ball was just inches away from catching his face, however, it just struck the rim of his helmet. Ty France immediately fell to the ground in an attempt to avoid the ball with his helmet coming right off. The ball ricocheted off onto Pirates catcher Patrick Bailey's helmet.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This was the second time within a week that France was hit by a pitch. In the series against the Oakland Athletics, the 27-year-old was hit on the wrist by Trevor May which caused him to have tests done. He had to sit out the next game as there was considerable swelling.

Codify @CodifyBaseball really scary moment but ty france stayed in the game really scary moment but ty france stayed in the game https://t.co/R0q9RMCdwq

Fans took to Twitter as they spoke for the Mariners infielder, urging pitchers to stop throwing balls at France, who has suffered nine hits by pitches this season.

Aaron Bregel @ABomb88 Man, Ty France hit again in the batter's box!?! This guy cannot avoid the ball. Man, Ty France hit again in the batter's box!?! This guy cannot avoid the ball.

Matt McDonald @MattMcD49823962 I swear Ty France is just a human target I swear Ty France is just a human target 🎯

Mariner Muse @MarinerMuse God bless the bill of Ty France’s helmet God bless the bill of Ty France’s helmet

dey wylin @addisb Stop hitting Ty France with baseballs challenge Stop hitting Ty France with baseballs challenge

MarinersSUR @MarinersSUR Wow Mitch Keller that’s dangerous



Ty France dodged another bullet Wow Mitch Keller that’s dangerous Ty France dodged another bullet

britt @brittanyanne08_ @DKramer_ This is what my nightmares look like @DKramer_ This is what my nightmares look like

Ty France assumed "the worst" after getting hit by Trevor May's pitch

Ty France initially thought he was seriously injured when punted by Athletics' Trevor May's 97 mph fastball last week. The blow to the wrist was very decisive as his hand started to feel numb immediately after getting struck.

France said:

“When it first happened, I thought my wrist exploded,” he said. “The whole area just went numb and you are thinking the worst. Once the adrenaline sort of wore off when I was at first base, I started to feel it. I knew it was time to come out.”

Luckily the reports came back negative and France missed only one game for the Mariners.

Poll : 0 votes