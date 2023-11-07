At the end of Jorge Soler's impressive MLB season this year, the Miami Marlins surprised their fans by not offering a qualifying offer to the All-Star slugger ahead of Monday's 5 p.m. ET deadline. A qualifying offer is a one-year contract for a designated amount, which is $20.3 million for this year. Soler declined his 2024 player option and will enter free agency now.

This has left Miami fans heartbroken and they have taken to social media to voice their concern.

"Marlins are a disaster," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Makes no sense to me," added another.

Jorge Soler signed with the Chicago Cubs as an international free agent in 2012 and went on to make his major league debut for them in 2014. Since then, he has gone on to play for the Kansas City Royals and the Atlanta Braves before joining the Marlins in 2022. Over the course of his career, he has won the World Series twice, being named the MVP in 2021.

Soler had a slow start to life in Miami due to an injury-plagued debut season in 2022. He has, however, been one of their most impressive players this season and earned his first All-Star selection.

MLB star Jorge Soler sued for allegedly injuring fan in 2021 World Series

As Miami Marlins star Jorge Soler prepares to enter free agency after not being offered a qualifying offer from the team, his past is catching up to him. The former Atlanta Braves star has been sued by Mayra Norris, a fan in the stands during the 2021 World Series, who alleged that Soler threw a ball into the stands at her which injured her eye.

News of the lawsuit broke last week and could it be the reason behind Marlins' decision to decline a qualifying offer?