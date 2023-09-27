The last thing that Miami Marlins would have wanted in a heated NL playoff race was to play a doubleheader on the road. Their game against the New York Mets at Citi Field was postponed after the ground was left unplayable due to Tropical Storm Ophelia.

With heavy rain in New York over the weekend, the storm made the Citi Field ground soggy. As per reports, there were no tarps in place, and that left the groundworkers with a lot to do ahead of the game against the Marlins. They tried their best but to no avail.

This left the Marlins fans bemused as they took to X to voice their opinions about MLB's decision to postpone the first game:

Long before the start of the play, the scorecard in the Citi Field showed a message stating that the workers were trying their best. But after some time, MLB officials present were forced to call off the game. Mets manager Buck Showalter and Marlins GM Kim Ng were seen inspecting the field.

The Marlins were supposed to start Braxton Garrett who is currently 9-6 with a 3.53 ERA. He usually goes around six innings. This means that the Marlins bullpen will have to dish out at least 12 innings from relief pitchers, as they are short on pitching staff.

Miami Marlins have a poor record at Citi Field

The Marlins will have mixed feelings about playing at a ground where they haven't won a series in their last seven outings. The last time they won a series at the Mets was back in 2021. Even this season, the Mets have been dominant over their NL opponents, winning 7-3 and outscoring Miami 46-28.

The Marlins have their work cut out as they are 0.5 games behind the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card third spot. They have six games remaining to seal their postseason spot.