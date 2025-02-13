"Massive overpay"; "Red Sox may be a challenge for the Dodgers" - Fans react to Alex Bregman's reported $120,000,000 Boston move 

Free-agent third baseman Alex Bregman is reportedly moving to the Boston Red Sox after spending his entire MLB career with the Houston Astros. Bregman hit free agency after a solid 2024 season with the Astros.

According to The Athletic’s Chandler Rome, Bregman and the Red Sox agreed to a three-year, $120 million deal with opt-outs after each of the three seasons. Several fans reacted to the deal, with many expressing the amount to be too much for Bregman.

“Massive overpay,” one fan wrote.

“Excuse me how much???” another fan asked.

“Wow, they sure overpaid. By a lot. A $40M AAV for a player that’s well past his prime is insane. Good luck with that contract,” a fan added.

While several mixed reactions continued, some fans were quite optimistic about the signing, with some even lauding it.

“The Red Sox may be a challenge for the Dodgers. Bring it on,” one fan commented.

“Coming from a Yankees fan, this is a great signing for the Red Sox. Not only have they significantly improved their rotation, but their lineup just got better. The AL is up for grabs!” another fan said.

“Every one is focused on the dollar amount and not the years on this deal. This is a phenomenal signing,” one fan added.

Alex Bregman hasn’t recorded his peak performance since 2019 when he had a .296 batting average while hitting a career-high 41 homers and 112 RBIs.

Alex Bregman set to join Boston lineup already featuring stars like Rafael Devers and Tristan Casas

Alex Bregman will be joining a Boston Red Sox lineup that already features star players like Rafael Devers and Tristan Casas. MLB shared the potential lineup of the Red Sox with Bregman’s addition.

The lineup features Bregman at second base, Devers taking third base and Casas holding first base. Bregman made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2016 and since then has recorded two All-Star selections, helping the team win World Championships in 2017 and 2022.

Last season, Bregman had a .260 batting average, hitting 26 homers and 75 RBIs while also winning his first Gold Glove Award.

