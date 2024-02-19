Matt Chapman Rumors: AL West team has 'discussed' signing star infielder, per insider

Among the notable free agents still available to sign is Matt Chapman. The third baseman is still waiting for a team to sign him for the upcoming season but it seems that one team from the AL West division is in discussions about signing him.

According to Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times, the Seattle Mariners have ‘discussed the possibility of’ signing Chapman at their third base spot. However, it is not yet clear whether these are just the team’s front-office exploration talks or whether they have directly talked to Chapman’s representative about a contract.

The 30-year-old is one of the best defensive third basemen in the major leagues. The Mariners previously tried to acquire Chapman from the Oakland Athletics before the 2022 season but weren’t successful in doing so.

Instead of joining the Mariners, the third baseman ended up on the Toronto Blue Jays’ roster where he did well defensively at third base but didn’t hit as strongly. Last season, Chapman had a batting average of .240, an on-base percentage of .330, and a slugging percentage of .424, with 39 doubles, two triples, 17 homers, 54 RBI, 62 walks and 165 strikeouts.

There is uncertainty that the Mariners can meet the contract demands of the four-time Gold Glove Award winner, who is represented by Scott Boras. Boras may not be willing to lower the price of his client, which may not fit into the Mariners' budget.

However, as time goes on and Chapman remains unsigned and not practicing with a team, his salary demands may decrease.

Seattle Mariners acquires their former top prospect Levi Stoudt

On Saturday, the Seattle Mariners recently picked up their former top prospect Levi Stoudt from the Cincinnati Reds through waivers. Stoudt became available when the Reds claimed outfielder Bubba Thompson off waivers from the Minnesota Twins on Feb. 13.

The right-handed pitcher was originally drafted by the Mariners in 2019 but had Tommy John surgery, delaying his debut until 2021. He performed well in the minor leagues and was a high-ranked prospect, but he was traded to the Reds in 2022 as part of a deal for Luis Castillo and Noelvi Marte.

