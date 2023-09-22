In a season filled with headline-grabbing performances and record-breaking moments, one story seems to be flying under the radar, and that's the incredible season of Matt Olson.

On September 21, the Atlanta Braves faced off against the Washington Nationals, and Olson added another milestone to his already impressive season by hitting his 53rd home run, solidifying his position as the major league home run leader.

"Barely anyone is talking about this. Most underrated season in history"- one fan posted.

It's not every day that a player achieves such a remarkable feat, and yet, Olson's incredible season seems to be overshadowed by other narratives in the world of baseball. The slugger's consistency, power, and offensive prowess have been the driving force behind the Braves' success this year, yet he often doesn't get the recognition he deserves.

Did Matt Olson and the Braves beat the Nationals tonight?

In the game against the Nationals, Olson's home run was just one highlight in a night filled with fireworks for the Braves. Ozzie Albies also homered, and the team displayed their offensive prowess with an 18-hit attack. Max Fried, returning to the mound after a hiatus, delivered a splendid performance, limiting the Nationals to just one run.

"Too easy for bro"- Another fan commented.

Despite a less-than-ideal season for the Nationals, they had their moments, including a 13-run game against the Chicago White Sox. However, they struggled against the Braves' pitching staff, striking out 10 times and managing only eight hits.

As fans and pundits continue to focus on the bigger stories of the season, it's important not to overlook the remarkable achievements of players like Matt Olson. With his 53rd home run, Olson has etched his name in the annals of baseball history, and it's high time he receives the recognition he truly deserves. The 2023 season might just be one of the most underrated seasons in baseball history, thanks to the incredible performance of Matt Olson, who is making it all look "too easy."