Under Dave Dombrowski's direction, the Philadelphia Phillies not only ended a postseason 10-year drought in 2022, but they also came close to winning the World Series. The Phillies' ownership thinks Dombrowski is the one who can help them pick up the final two victories.

As a result of all the positives that he managed in Philadelphia, they decided to further extend their director of baseball operations' contract. Dombrowski obtained a three-year deal, carrying him through the 2027 season after already having a contract through the 2024 season. The agreement was revealed on Tuesday.

Dombrowski, 66, became Philadelphia's first-ever director of baseball operations in December 2020. He led the Marlins, Tigers (twice), and Red Sox to the World Series, where they triumphed in 1997 with Florida and in 2018 with Boston, and he previously oversaw baseball operations for the Montreal Expos, Florida Marlins, Detroit Tigers, and Boston Red Sox as the general manager.

When Philadelphia won the World Series in 2022, he made history as the first general manager and head of baseball operations to take four different teams there. The Houston Astros defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

Positive moves for the Phillies

After a rough start last season, Dombrowski fired manager Joe Girardi. Dombrowski immediately went out to look for Girardi's replacement. He struck a deal with Rob Thomson. Thomson led his team to a 95-win season despite playing without Bryce Harper for the majority of the year due to a pitch that broke his thumb.

Dombrowski made some deceptively smart moves along the way, like trading for starter Noah Syndergaard and center fielder Brandon Marsh before the trade deadline.

Phillies magical run toward the World Series

However, merely stating that the Phillies hit many home runs does not adequately describe them. They have a really enjoyable manner of hitting home runs. Kyle Schwarber hit 46 home runs in the regular season and has added three more in the postseason, each going 441 feet.

When Philadelphia signed Harper to a 13-year, $330 million contract in free agency in 2019, it was one of the greatest contracts in baseball history. He is currently demonstrating what delivery looks like. Wheeler, who agreed to a five-year, $118 million contract before 2020, has the same situation.

Philadelphia is an excellent illustration of how the simplest method to acquire outstanding players is just to pay top dollar for them. There is something fulfilling about an old-fashioned trade of commodities and services. Together, those four players can mask many flaws. Catcher J.T. Realmuto was among the best in baseball this season.

