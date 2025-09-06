Max Muncy’s wife Kellie kicks off weekend with chill Taylor Swift music and poolside sunshine with kids Sophie and Wyatt

Just like his teammates and coaches on the field, Max Muncy's wife, Kellie, and kids Sophie and Wyatt, are a constant source of support for the infielder off it. The trio is often spotted at the ballpark cheering for Muncy whenever he is in action on the field.On Friday, Kellie Muncy shared a series of stories giving fans a sneak peek into the fun her kids enjoyed to kick-start the weekend. First, the pair enjoyed playing with some blocks indoors, before stepping out for an enjoyable trip to the pool, while pop-star Taylor Swift's popular track &quot;August&quot; played in the background.&quot;Kicking off the weekend with a pool day ✨&quot; Kellie captioned her Instagram story.Screenshots of Kellie Muncy's Instagram stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@kellie_muncy IG Stories)Having been released in 2020 as a part of Taylor Swift's studio album titled &quot;Folklore,&quot; &quot;August&quot; is one of the mega-star's most popular tracks. The song has over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify and over 124 million views on YouTube.Since joining the LA Dodgers in April 2017, third baseman Max Muncy has established himself as an important roster member. The 35-year-old has played key roles in helping the franchise win its last two World Series titles, in 2020 and 2024.As Max Muncy celebrated his 35th birthday, wife Kellie dedicated a heartfelt message to himOn August 25, two-time All-Star Max Muncy celebrated his 35th birthday. Kellie dedicated a sweet message to her husband:&quot;Happppy 35th birthday to the love of my life!! Every year with you is better than the last, here’s to another amazing year 🤍🫶🏼🥳&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMax and Kellie first crossed paths at Baylor University, where Max played baseball, while Kellie studied Family and Consumer Sciences.The pair dated for a few years after graduating in 2013. They tied the knot in November 2018. Muncy and Kellie share two kids, a daughter named Sophie, born in 2021, and a son named Wyatt, born in 2023.