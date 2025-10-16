"Max Scherzer is washed"; "Easy win" - MLB fans on edge as Blue Jays bet on veteran pitcher to keep Mariners series alive

The Toronto Blue Jays kept their World Series hopes alive after a dominant 13-4 win against the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.
It was a much-needed win for the Blue Jays as they would have been on the brink of elimination after a third consecutive defeat in the series. With the Mariners leading 2-1, Toronto will have veteran ace Max Scherzer on the mound with the hope of tying the best-of-seven series.
However, MLB fans are not onboard with the decision to have the 41-year-old on the mound.
"Not even the beast man he was. He's washed. Seattle 3-1 up," claimed a fan.
"This is like Pedro pitching for the Phillies against the Yankees in the World Series," joked a fan.
"They gonna lose," wrote a fan.
"This is either a legendary performance or complete blow out. There is no in between," wrote a fan.
"Easy win," claimed a Mariners fan.
"We have Flacco vs Rodgers plus Max on Thursday? Are we in 2008 again?"
While the three-time Cy Young winner has pitched several big games during his Hall of Fame-worthy career, Scherzer looked like a shadow of himself in the regular season, posting a 5.19 ERA.
Blue Jays outfielder George Springer sends Max Scherzer warning to Mariners
Max Scherzer was left out of the division series roster after the veteran All-Star pitcher ended the regular season with a 9.00 ERA in his last six starts, allowing 25 earned runs in 25 innings.
Despite his woeful performance at the end of the season, former World Series MVP and Blue Jays teammate George Springer had a warning for the Seattle Mariners.
"He says he's not gonna be calm. So expect Max to be Mad Max," Springer said.
While Springer has been an offensive spark plug for the team with two home runs, two RBIs, and four runs scored in the ALCS, Scherzer will have to turn back the clock to stop the Mariners from taking a 3-1 lead.