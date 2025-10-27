 “Max Scherzer will kill you” - Blue Jays teammates spill wild 'Mad Max' start day stories after Game 3 nod

Veteran Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Max Scherzer will be on the mound for World Series Game 3 against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Monday night.Scherzer, who has made a name for himself with his unique personality and Hall of Fame-worthy resume, has his Blue Jays teammates scared of his actions before a start.Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino asked Blue Jays players about Scherzer's behaviour before he takes the mound and if the veteran pitcher was open to chatting before his starts.Toronto's All-Star pitcher Jeff Hoffman revealed it's not a good idea to talk to 'Mad Max' after he put his headphones on.&quot;You can talk to him until he puts his headphones on,&quot; Hoffman said. &quot;If you try to talk to him with his headphones on, he will kill you.&quot;Blue Jays first baseman Ty France also revealed a story of when he tried to interact with Scherzer during his start.&quot;So, I messed up,&quot; France said. &quot;No one told me not to talk to him. He got out of a jam like in the third inning, I went to high-five him and he walked right past me, so I patted him on the butt and he had some choice words for me.&quot;Max Scherzer used off-time to get &quot;healthy&quot; for postseasonMax Scherzer will be starting a World Series game for a fourth franchise when he takes the mound for Toronto on Monday. He has won two World Series rings with the Washington Nationals (2019) and the Texas Rangers (2023) and his other World Series appearance was with the Detroit Tigers in 2012.Scherzer, who didn't pitch in the division series, made his first postseason start for the Blue Jays in the ALCS Game 4 against the Seattle Mariners. The 41-year-old said he was trying to get healthy before his first postseason start this year.“It was really about getting fully healthy, getting over all the little ailments I had so that I could be getting through the ball again and throwing the ball as well as I can,” Scherzer said. “So yeah, I used that time in the division series to get fully healthy and it felt like that benefited me. So ready to go out there and compete in Game 3.”With the two-time World Series-winner on the mound against Tyler Glasnow, the Blue Jays will be hoping to restore their advantage by claiming Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.