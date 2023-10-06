Mets emerge as favorites to land Japanese pitching phenom, per MLB insider

Despite being the highest payroll team($343 million), the New York Mets finished below .500 with a dismal record of 75-87 in the 2023 season. Steve Cohen and David Stearns tried their best to assemble a lineup of stars but only if they could perform collectively as a team. In the end, they had to trade away their best assets for value midway through the season.

However, the following offseason could prove to be pivotal for the Mets as they aim to land Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The right-handed pitcher is a two-time Pacific League MVP and was selected to Tokyo 2020 All-Olympic baseball team.

Many big market teams are heavily scouting Yamamoto but as per MLB Insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are 'expected to go big.' Earlier the Mets also signed Yamamoto's friend Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal prior to the 2023 season.

Yamamoto was part of Team Japan's star-studded WBC rotation and is known for his poise, competitiveness and command. Although, the 25-year-old may not throw as hard comparatively, his age and fitness are on his side. Although, he has a thin stature and is 5'10'' which could hesitate some GMs.

“It’s the only thing that gives me pause,” a GM said[via NY Post]

As per sources, one GM also believes that he can get a deal over $200 million. Apart from this, the offseason will also see Blake Snell change teams after his Cy-Young-worthy season.

New York Mets' failed 2023 season

As a Mets fan, it may be hard to believe seeing them not able to reach playoffs. Prior to the season, they were considered one of the favorites to win the World Series, but only after the first month, everyone knew that it wouldn't be their season.

The Mets finished fourth in the NL East and were 29 games behind the leader Atlanta Braves. Their home record(43-38) was far better compared to their dismal away record(32-49). However, they have bolstered their farm system and have got a lot of draft picks in return for their assets.

With the offseason around the corner, the Mets will need to strategize and get the most out of this offseason to have a better 2024 season.