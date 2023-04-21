New signing Kodai Senga has sparked a lot of excitement among New York Mets fans this season. The Japanese pitcher was signed from the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks in the Japanese league on a 5-year, $75 million contract in December 2022. While Senga is taking some time to get used to the playing style in the MLB, the Mets have won all four games that he has started, and that has been an encouraging statistic for the fans.

Kodai Senga is a seasoned veteran who has spent 11 years in the Japanese baseball league and won the title five times during that period. His arrival in New York was met with a lot of excitement as he put up impressive numbers in Japan and was expected to be a valuable addition to the Mets' roster. However, he struggled to get going in his first four games in the MLB, putting together a string of lackluster performances.

While acknowledging that Senga's performances have not been up to the level expected of him, fans are hoping to see his best soon. Many have taken to social media to share their opinions.

"He’ll show out next start he told me trust the process," tweeted one fan.

"Was looking really good until the 5th," wrote another.

Kodai Senga and the New York Mets are off to a good start in the MLB

The New York Mets earned their latest victory in a 9-4 win against the San Francisco Giants, taking their season record to 13-7 in the MLB. They currently sit second in the National League East table behind the Atlanta Braves. This is good news for newcomer Kodai Senga as it takes the pressure off him a little bit and gives him time to adjust to the MLB.

The Mets have three more games against the Giants coming up over the weekend and it will be a good opportunity for Senga to showcase his worth to the Mets faithful.

