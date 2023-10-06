New York Mets fans have been hit with another shocking setback as their general manager Billy Eppler announced his resignation from the organization on Thursday, October 5. It has been confirmed that the GM made the decision to leave his position after the MLB opened an investigation into him for improper use of the injured list. While fans thought that the appointment of David Stearns would usher in a new era for them, this news feels nostalgic, to say the least.

Billy Eppler is a Major League Baseball executive who started his career as the assistant general manager of the New York Yankees in 2012. After three years in NY, he was hired to be the general manager for the Los Angeles Angels. He was eventually fired by the LA team at the end of the 2020 season and was quickly appointed the GM for the Mets.

While the Angels failed to make the postseason even once during Eppler's tenure, he found better luck with the Mets. In his second year with the team, they managed to make the postseason at the end of an impressive year and were also expected to reach new heights this year. However, that has not been the case and as the news of the former GM's resignation takes fans by surprise, they are starting to build a sense of uneasiness.

"The hits just keep coming," wrote one fan on X.

"Nothing can ever go right," added another.

The Mets refuse to comment on MLB investigation as Billy Eppler is expected to cooperate with the probe

The former New York Mets GM Billy Eppler is expected to cooperate with the MLB's investigation into the improper use of the injured list. However, the team has made it clear that will not make any comments on the matter until there is further development.

Speaking after announcing his resignation, Eppler explained that he wants to give the new President of Baseball Operations, David Stearns, a clean slate and not allow the investigation to affect the franchise's preparation for the new season.

"I wanted David to have a clean slate and that meant me stepping down," Eppler said. (via ESPN)