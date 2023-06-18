New York Mets fans were left disappointed again as their team lost to the St. Louis Cardinals. On a breezy day in Queens, New York lost 5-3 after a solid performance from the Cardinals on the mound. This was the second game of a three-game series.
With the highest payroll in the league, Steve Cohen's side have now lost 10 out of the last 13. Their loss to the Cardinals snapped St. Louis' six game losing streak. In fact they needed it more than their opponents as it was just their fourth win in the last seventeen games.
Brandon Nimmo started the scoring for the Mets with a blast off Ian Wainwright's first pitch. Things turned quickly as the Cardinals came back with two dingers in the second and third inning by Paul Goldschmidt and Jordan Walker. An RBI single in the second by Brendan Donovan started the scoring.
Kodai Senga earned his fourth loss of the season as a result of the New York offense failing to come back. Luis Guillorme's two-run home run cut the lead to one before it was consolidated again with an RBI single by the Cardinals pinch hitter Dylan Carlson for a 5-3 win.
Mets fans took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.
St. Louis Cardinals starter Ian Wainwright speaks after his performance against the Mets
Ian Wainwright, starting for the Cardinals, spoke in detail after a strong performance in what is likely to be his last apperance in the Citi Field. The 41-year-old is 5-2 with a 3.53 ERA in nine regular-season games in the Queens throughout his career.
“The wind’s howling, so the main thing (is) I was trying to keep the ball on the ground. My main focus was just making a pitch — making pitch after pitch. Lucky we got some good pitches, got some key double plays.”
The Mets are currently fourth in the AL East with a 33-37 record.