In a play that left fans scratching their heads, Mets pitcher Joey Lucchesi tossed a hit by Xavier Edwards to third base, only to find that there were no infielders ready to catch the ball. The result? Jon Berti scored from second base, and Edwards cruised into second with a double. Mets fans, already irate with the team’s lackluster performance, couldn’t help but vent their frustration.

"340 million for that?" - One fan posted, referring to the team’s eye-popping payroll.

The New York Mets’ 2023 season has been nothing short of a rollercoaster ride filled with highs and lows, but mostly lows. After a stellar 101-win season in the previous year, hopes were sky-high for Mets fans. However, as we approach the end of the season, the Mets find themselves fighting to stay out of the cellar in the NL East. One bizarre play that recently unfolded on the field only added fuel to the fire of frustration that has been burning all season long.

The Downfall of the 2023 New York Mets.

The Mets’ woes in 2023 can be attributed to a perfect storm of injuries and underperformance. Key players like Edwin Días, Justin Verlander, and Max Scherzer found themselves sidelined, leaving the team with a struggling bullpen and a rotation lacking in firepower. Even the highly anticipated acquisitions of Verlander and Japanese sensation Kodai Senga failed to deliver as expected.

Edwin Diaz hurt himself during a celebration against Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic and hasn’t played a single MLB game since.

Injuries also plagued the Mets’ lineup, with Starling Marte and Luis Guillorme frequently sidelined. While the Mets did call up promising young talent, these rookies have lacked the experience needed to carry the team to victory consistently.

As the MLB season spirals downward, the Mets are making moves to rebuild for the future, trading away some of their top players in exchange for promising prospects. It’s clear that the Mets are now setting their sights beyond the current season, hoping to build a brighter future.

For Mets fans, the 2023 season has been a bitter disappointment, a far cry from the championship aspirations they held at the outset. As they watch the playoffs from the sidelines, they can only hope that the changes made will lead to a more successful and competitive team in the years to come.