New York Mets fans took out their furstrations on manager Buck Showalter after a a lackluster showing against the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

Showalter's men trailed from the first inning onwards and never really recovered after giving up two runs in the first. The 7-3 loss at Oriole Park at Camden Yards means the club are on a five-game losing streak and on the verge of being swept for the second straight series.

SNY @SNYtv



- Buck Showalter on Tylor Megill's return "I know that some people may not look at it that way, but I thought it was a good step for him stuff-wise. They did a nice job with him down in Syracuse. He looked more like himself and it's got a chance to progress better as we go."- Buck Showalter on Tylor Megill's return pic.twitter.com/XoLPYzeWKf

Once again, it was the pitching that turned out to be the issue for New York. The Orioles were ready for Tylor Megill and challenged him early on. Infielder Gunnar Henderson opened the scoring with a two-run homer in the first, his 19th home run of the season. Anthony Santander blasted a 406 foot rocket to right field to add to Megill's woes on the night.

Overall, Megill lasted 4.2 innings, allowing nine hits, five runs and two home runs.

It was a difficult night for the 28-year-old righty, but what really had New York fans peeved was Buck Showalter's defense of his pitcher. Mets fans took to social media to criticize both the manager and player after a dismal night.

Joe Fatta @joefatta @SNYtv He battled.

What a joke. Buck needs to go.

AJF @BronxMetFan @SNYtv @StevenACohen2 please I beg you fire this clown! Please he actually believes he is the smartest person alive!

Andrew Livingston @AndrewLiv @SNYtv At this rate Maybe in 2027 he can do better then 4.2 9 hits 5 ER 🙄

Ten @tenR6RL @SNYtv So tired of this man

samcarus @sam_carus5 @SNYtv People have to understand Buck says these things on purpose to try and keep the heat on him and not the players

David Yoffee @DYoffee @SNYtv Hey Buck , there is no moral victories in the Major Leagues

The veteran manager said it was a "good step" for Megill and lauded his progress.

Tylor Megill has been working on his game with the Mets' Triple-A affiliate in Syracuse but was called up after the Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer trades. The was his first MLB start since June 21.

Buck Showalter will have to make adjustments with the Mets rotation

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter tips his hat as he is honored on the big screen prior to a game in Baltimore

The departures of Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer to the American League means Showalter will need to shuffle things around with his rotation.

David Peterson started his first game since July 8 against the Orioles on Friday. The club will rely heavily on Carlos Carrasco and Kodai Senga to contribute big innings.

The Metropolitans currently rank 19th in the MLB in ERA (4.43), 22nd in WHIP (1.37) and 21st in opposing batting average (.250).

Moving from Justin Verlander to Tylor Megill was always going to be a downgrade. Showalter and the club will likely turn to a younger crop of pitchers as they look to build for 2024. It may be a frustrating couple of months for Mets fans.