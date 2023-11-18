The New York Mets announced late Friday that they have non-tendered infielder Luis Guillorme. He, alongside Daniel Vogelbach, Jeff Brigham, Sam Coonrod and Trevor Gott met the same fate. Fans have reacted to the same.

Guillorme was known for his defensive prowess. However, a calf injury kept him off the field last season, as he made just 120 plate appearances across 54 games.

The moves come as a surprise, as the Mets had a good amount of room left in their 40-man roster. Also, none of the non-tendered players would make significant money over the next season or so.

Guillorme has played all six seasons of his career with the Mets. He was selected by the Amazins in the tenth round of the 2013 Major League Draft and made his debut in 2018.

"I'm gonna miss Guillorme" one fan posted.

"Good bye king" another fan posted.

Mets fans are heartbroken to know that Luis Guillorme has been non-tendered. He was a fan-favorite for the club, and many will miss seeing him across the infield.

Here are some of the other reactions on X (formerly called Twitter):

The versatile infielder, who pitched a game in 2023, will have to land elsewhere. Given the thin second-base open market, Guillorme should have no problems doing so.

Former Mets infielder Luis Guillorme's versatility sets him apart

The 2023 season was not too kind to Luis Guillorme. He saw a career-low slash line alongside his outs-above average. He had a +3 OAA last year and a -5 this season.

It did not make much sense for the Mets to hold onto him with Mark Vientos, Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio waiting in the wings. He was projected to make $1.7 million in 2024, but the organization reckon that money would be better spent elsewhere.

It may have been different had Guillorme provided better offense at the plate, but he does not. He has hit just five home runs in six seasons with New York.

The team is trying to bounce back from a disappointing season under new manager Carlos Mendoza. Mendoza was the bench coach for the New York Yankees last season. This will be his first season as a manager in the big leagues.

The team still has many more decisions, but the non-tenders were the first to get done. It will be interesting to see where the team goes from here now that free agency has started to heat up.

