The New York Mets have announced the signing of infielder Rylan Bannon to a minor league deal with an invitation to spring training before the start of the 2024 season. Rylan Bannon has seen brief action in the majors for three different organizations over the last two seasons, going 2 for 20 at the plate.

Expand Tweet

However, Mets fans were livid and took it out on the management after this announcement. Many hurled sarcastic comments at the ballclub while they observed other franchises signing big-money players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"Rich owner means nothing" - RealistPF

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Great addition! Maybe we can finish above the Nats" - JohnnyTunes

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rylan Bannon is an electrifying INF

Almost all of 2023 was spent by Rylan Bannon at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he completed with a.810 OPS over 95 games, registering 18 home runs and 12 stolen bases.

Bannon can play second and third base in addition to playing shortstop if needed. Bannon was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the eighth round of the 2017 MLB Draft. He was one of five players that the Dodgers sent to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Manny Machado during the 2018 All-Star break.

Expand Tweet

"Rylan Bannon has some pop. He hit 18 HR’s last year in AAA for Houston" - grant_purpura

After failing to make an impression in Baltimore's organization, he was acquired by the Dodgers, Braves, and Cubs before signing with Houston in December 2022.

Following Jose Iglesias' agreement to a deal last week, he is the most recent senior infielder the Mets have signed this offseason to a minor league contract with an invitation to spring training.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.