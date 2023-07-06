New York Mets fans have been in high spirits recently as their team continued its winning streak in the MLB. Their latest win came against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday as the Mets managed a 2-1 victory to take the series.

It marked the fourth consecutive win for the New York team and fans took to social media to show their appreciation for the change in form shown by the players.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLFootball @_MLFootball



SENGA was DOMINANT. ALVAREZ is a GODAMN SUPERSTAR.



Lets go sweep them! And continue to WIN! @Mets HELL OF A WIN!!! This TEAM is so BACK!!!!SENGA was DOMINANT. ALVAREZ is a GODAMN SUPERSTAR.Lets go sweep them! And continue to WIN! @Mets HELL OF A WIN!!! This TEAM is so BACK!!!! SENGA was DOMINANT. ALVAREZ is a GODAMN SUPERSTAR. Lets go sweep them! And continue to WIN!

Johnathan @theprism89 @Mets UNDEFEATED SINCE THE END OF PRIDE MONTH @Mets UNDEFEATED SINCE THE END OF PRIDE MONTH 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Uncle Steve @StevieCoh @Mets Best win of the year and it’s not even close @Mets Best win of the year and it’s not even close

The New York Mets had a memorable season in the 2022 MLB campaign and had high expectations heading into this year's regular season. However, the first half of the season has been quite a letdown for fans, as despite being the team with the highest payroll in the MLB, they struggled against weaker opposition.

Halfway through the season, they found themselves in fourth place in their division, but things have taken a turn over the past week and fans have got their hopes up again.

After winning the first game of the series against the Diamondbacks in convincing fashion, the second game was a much tighter affair between the two sides. While the Diamondbacks were the first on the scoreboard with a solo home run from Christian Walker, the Mets came back in the top of the ninth and managed to hold off the Arizona offense.

Fans have been ecstatic over the winning streak and are looking to make their way up the NL East table.

"We are so back. Never doubted this team," wrote one fan on Twitter. "Great game! Proud of the boys. Keep it up!" added another.

New York Mets will look to book a postseason spot in the second half of the season

Despite putting together a string of victories over the last few days, the New York Mets still have a lot of catching up to do. Things are looking up for the New York outfit however, and they will look to catch up with the Philadelphia Phillies who are currently six wins ahead of them in the division.

Fans are desperate to see the highest-paid roster in the MLB translate that fact into wins on the field and make a fight for the postseason.

Poll : 0 votes